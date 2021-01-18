FAISON — Late on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, Faison Fire & Rescue, along with Duplin County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor.
Units arrived to find two injured individuals and a large fuel spill. Patients were treated until EMS arrived. Fire crews remained on scene, shutting down the roadway until 9:45 p.m., nearly four hours after the incident occurred.
“Please be careful traveling the roadways and watch out for tractors and other agricultural vehicles,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “They are the back bones to our community.”
In addition to Faison Fire & Rescue and Duplin EMS, other responding agencies included Sampson County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol, as well as communications for Sampson and Duplin counties.