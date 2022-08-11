KENANSVILLE — Last week, The Country Squire Restaurant in Kenansville was transformed into a set of the popular Starz television series “Hightown” as they filmed a segment of the crime drama season 3.
“Hightown,” tells the journey of Jackie Quinones, played by Monica Raymund, a National Marine Fisheries service agent who struggles with addiction. After discovering a dead body, Quinones’ life is thrown into chaos prompting the beginning of her quest toward sobriety and solving the murder.
The show is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, known for films such as “Top Gun,” “The Rock,” “Crimson Tide,” “Armageddon,” “Enemy of the State,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Bad Boys,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the “National Treasure” franchises, and TV series such as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “Cold Case” among several others.
“Several of the folks that were arranging and organizing have been here quite a few times in the last two weeks to take a look around,” said Iris Lennon, owner of the Country Squire restaurant. “There are more people working around here than I’ve ever had for dinner,” she added jokingly.
When asked how the opportunity came about, Lennon said she received a call from the film scout asking to look at the restaurant to see if the location would work for a segment of the show.
“He came first, and then probably between 15 to 25 folks came to take a look, and then decided between the 25 of them that — yes- — it would work,” she added with a smile.
Monday, Aug. 1, was a full house at the Country Squire with busy crew members, actors, and extras getting ready to film.
“I’m semiretired and I made a couple of thousand dollars doing this stuff last year, it paid for my Christmas trip to NY,” said Joseph Herrin who played an extra in the show. “You gotta do the same thing all day long... It’s very boring, but it’s a lot of fun,” he shared with a chuckle.
Dollies, cranes, and camera setups peppered the property, as several areas were readied to film. Part of the Country Squire was transformed into Andy’s Chop House with a big neon red sign that looked as real as it had been there for years.
“There is a scene they will be shooting on the outside. They needed it to look more like a forest, so they brought trees on wheels,” said Lennon as she showed the Duplin Times around the filming set.
When asked if she had met any celebrities, Lennon said she does not watch much TV and didn’t know the stars. “I have no idea of who is who,” Lennon said.
Members of the crew were excited to learn about the Country Squire’s history and praised Lennon for the beauty of the place.
“Every turn of the corner is just wow... every step of the way,” said Chip Martin, who works in costumes. When asked about the release date for season 3, Martin said “I would imagine a few months, but we have to put all the magic together.”
Quintin Faler, a publicist with Starz, told the Duplin Times that “the date has not been locked in at the moment” and they do not have an approximate time frame for the release.