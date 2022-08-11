KENANSVILLE — Last week, The Country Squire Restaurant in Kenansville was transformed into a set of the popular Starz television series “Hightown” as they filmed a segment of the crime drama season 3.

“Hightown,” tells the journey of Jackie Quinones, played by Monica Raymund, a National Marine Fisheries service agent who struggles with addiction. After discovering a dead body, Quinones’ life is thrown into chaos prompting the beginning of her quest toward sobriety and solving the murder.

