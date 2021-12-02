WARSAW — Two adults are dead and two juveniles were injured after a shooting in Warsaw on the evening of Monday, Nov. 22.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., Warsaw Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired at Yancey Street and Matthews Street.
Upon arrival, the officers found Phillip Troublefield, 32, and Debbie Castillo Cortez, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. Troublefield and Cortez were pronounced dead at the scene.
Both victims were Warsaw residents.
According to authorities, two other victims, both juveniles, were transported by EMS on the night of the incident with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the juveniles was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital for treatment and was then released. The other juvenile was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
Authorities said more information is forthcoming as it becomes available as the investigation is still at an early stage.
“Currently, investigators with the Warsaw Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations continue to follow up on leads,” said Warsaw Chief of Police Patrick Giddeons.
Investigators are being extra cautious to ensure the investigation is not compromised and are consulting with the District Attorney’s office for guidance. They also want the public to know that there is no evidence to believe there is a threat to the public.
“It is not believed that this was a random act of violence and there is no perceived ongoing threat to the public at this time,” said Giddeons.
The Warsaw Police Department requests assistance from the community as they work to solve this crime. Anyone with information can call 910-293-7816. People wishing to provide anonymous information can do so through the tip line at policeinfo@townofwarsawnc.com.