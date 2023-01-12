...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7
to 10 ft expected. A few gusts to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Two Duplin stores pay fines for price scanning errors
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently announced fines collected from 70 stores, two in Duplin County, due to excessive price-scanner errors.
The Dollar General at 317 West College St., in Warsaw paid $1,680 in fines. According to reports an inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 5.67 % based on 17 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The Family Dollar at 404 West Main St., in Beulaville paid $1,380 in fines. According to reports an inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 4.33 % based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was reinspected on November of 2022 and failed with an error rate of 5 % based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $2,330 fine. Both stores will be reinspected.
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “...we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2% or less error rate.