The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently announced fines collected from 70 stores, two in Duplin County, due to excessive price-scanner errors.

The Dollar General at 317 West College St., in Warsaw paid $1,680 in fines. According to reports an inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 5.67 % based on 17 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The Family Dollar at 404 West Main St., in Beulaville paid $1,380 in fines. According to reports an inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 4.33 % based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was reinspected on November of 2022 and failed with an error rate of 5 % based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $2,330 fine. Both stores will be reinspected.