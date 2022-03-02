Drive-Thru Tobacco located at 109 W College Street and Warsaw Phone Accessories located at 115 N Railroad Street in Warsaw, are facing forthcoming charges for having Illegal gaming systems in their premisses.
WARSAW - After a lengthy investigation, two Warsaw businesses, Drive-Thru Tobacco located at 109 W College Street and Warsaw Phone Accessories located at 115 N Railroad Street in Warsaw, are facing forthcoming charges for having Illegal gaming systems in their premisses.
According to the Warsaw Police Department, the discovery was connected to an investigation of illegal gambling that officials with the Warsaw Police Criminal Investigations Division and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted in response to multiple complaints.
“On the afternoon of March 1, 2022, members of the Warsaw Police Department, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement executed search warrants on two addresses inside the Town of Warsaw,” said Warsaw Chief of Police Patrick Giddeons. “Both search warrants were executed without incident and both businesses fully complied with the warrants."
According to Giddeons, illegal gaming systems were located inside both establishments. "The gaming systems were illegal in the State of North Carolina even prior to the release of recent case law,” said Giddeons.
Additionally, while law enforcement conducted the search warrant at the Drive-Thru Tobacco store, they arrested a suspect inside on unrelated outstanding warrants.
“Charges in these cases are forthcoming and expected in the coming days,” Giddeons stated.
“The Warsaw Police Department would like to thank the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, Sheriff Blake Wallace, and the members of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” said Giddeons in the press release.