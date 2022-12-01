WARSAW - Two minors face juvenile court after it was discovered they had a gun in their possession while at Warsaw Elementary School last week. According to reports, the 10-year-old boy brought a handgun that belonged to a family member, the weapon switched hands while on campus and was taken home by an 11-year-old student.
“Please know that a weapon was not found, nor confiscated on our campus, and in the event that safety or danger would have been an issue for any staff or student, the proper protocols and procedures would have been followed,” said Pamela Murray, Warsaw Elementary School Principal in a statement about the incident.
According to reports, the gun was discovered at the 11-year-old’s home by a parent who alerted school officials of the incident.
Murray shared that as soon as the incident was reported, school administrators followed the appropriate procedures to ensure the safety of the students and staff, she also emphasized “it is important that we continue to work together.” Since the incident took place, both students have received appropriate disciplinary action.
“Although there was no weapon confiscated on campus, we encourage all parents to carefully examine Duplin County Schools Student Guide and Code of Conduct and make sure students are not bringing items that are prohibited by DCS Policies, such as vapes, pepper gas, matches, look-a-like weapons, cigarette lighters, knives, or any item that can be deemed a weapon. We need our parents' help,” said Murray.
Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan told the Duplin Times in a statement that the Duplin County Board of Education is committed to providing a safe school environment and reiterated that “There is zero tolerance for the possession of weapons on school property.”
“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our school family and are actively collaborating with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department to enhance staff training and current safety protocols,” said Dr. Obasohan.
According to the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, the students will receive juvenile petitions. A petition is the formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case.
It is not known whether the gun was loaded or not. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.