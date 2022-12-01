WARSAW - Two minors face juvenile court after it was discovered they had a gun in their possession while at Warsaw Elementary School last week. According to reports, the 10-year-old boy brought a handgun that belonged to a family member, the weapon switched hands while on campus and was taken home by an 11-year-old student.

“Please know that a weapon was not found, nor confiscated on our campus, and in the event that safety or danger would have been an issue for any staff or student, the proper protocols and procedures would have been followed,” said Pamela Murray, Warsaw Elementary School Principal in a statement about the incident.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com