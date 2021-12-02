CALYPSO — Next Monday, Dec. 6, the town of Calypso will swear in a new mayor, David “T-Bone” Tyndall. A member of the town board for the last four years, Tyndall was elected by write-in votes in the November municipal election.
Tyndall was born and raised in Faison, and served in the military for 31 years, 27 of those with the North Carolina Army National Guard.
He was part of the active guard/reserve (AGR) program, and was a unit first sergeant during a two-year deployment to Iraq in 2003.
Following decades of service to his country, Tyndall now serves his community not only as a town commissioner, but also as committee chair and a Den Leader with Cub Scout Pack 42 of Calypso.
He points out that he didn’t necessarily decide to run for mayor, but was encouraged by townspeople to seek write-in votes after the deadline had passed for filing for the 2021 municipal election. “After lengthy discussion with said townspeople, my wife and prayer, I agreed to do so,” Tyndall said.
He added, “To me, it’s a civic duty and a way for me to contribute to the community. I am humbled that the townspeople have faith in me to do what is in the best interest of the town. This is exactly what I intend to do with the help of the commissioners of the board.”
Tyndall said that he has several goals in mind that he hopes to accomplish during his term as mayor. First and foremost, is to “ensure the town is operating within our level of revenue and to maintain its current level and be prepared for maintenance issues and future repairs and for a state of emergency.”
He also plans to prioritize that any new funds, such as COVID-19 relief and American Rescue Plan monies, are used in accordance with federal and state laws, and to continue to examine and assess the town’s needs and procure the necessary resources to fulfill those needs.
Tyndall wants to help maintain Calypso as “a family oriented small town, where residents feel safe to use public properties, such as parks and recreation [facilities], and walk freely within their neighborhood.”
When he takes office, Tyndall plans to implement an open-door policy as mayor. “I want people to feel free to contact me and share anything they would like, whether it be good or bad comments, ideas, suggestions or concerns,” he said, adding that he’d also like to see more public attendance at Calypso Board of Commissioners meetings.
The Calypso town board meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 103 W. Trade St., Calypso, NC 28325. For more information, call Town Hall at (919) 658-9221. Mayor-Elect Tyndall can be reached by email at tbone.tyndall@gmail.com or by calling Town Hall.