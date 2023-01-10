U.S. Attorney Michael Easley is announcing efforts to combat human trafficking including the launch of a dedicated task force, and increased community outreach and education to raise awareness. As part of the annual observation of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“It is easy to dismiss human trafficking as a problem that happens only in other parts of the country or the world, but sadly it is something that is happening right here in our communities in Eastern North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Our office is advancing the fight to end human trafficking in our communities. Working together with our law enforcement partners at every level, we seek to identify, locate, and recover the victims and prosecute individuals and organizations exploiting the most vulnerable members of our community. In addition to using our investigative and prosecutorial tools, we are ensuring that our law enforcement partners are armed with the tools and expertise to investigate these cases and hosting events to promote education and awareness.”