WALLACE — U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd visited Wallace on Monday, Aug. 8 to speak with constituents during a private event at the River Landing. Congressman Budd has visited all 100 counties in North Carolina in an effort to learn about the people’s needs in each community.
“People want to know about inflation and they are concerned about crime. Part of the workforce issue starts at our southern border,” said Congressman Budd, explaining that with people coming across the border, there is an increase in human trafficking and also in the cartels sending drugs.
“Those drugs are here about 72 hours later, which is the leading cause of death between those 18 and 45 years old,” said Congressman Budd. “It’s not only devastating for the family, is overwhelming law enforcement, not just there but also here. And it’s killing those who would otherwise have so much opportunity. So I would say those are the people’s two main concerns. It’s a whole subset of jobs, inflation, economy and the other is around crime.”
Among the congressman priorities is supporting rural access to broadband and healthcare.
“I have multiple bills, including working with the USDA to support rural broadband. I don’t believe there should be a digital divide ...and so much of agriculture depends on technology… We want to increase consumer choices. We want to increase transparency, which ultimately will drive down prices,” he said elaborating that people in rural areas don’t have many choices due to overburdensome regulations.
When asked about his take on the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressman Budd said he feels it’s “completely out of touch with what the American people are wanting.”
“They are trying to spend $400 billion of taxpayer money, when people are trying to figure out how to put gas in their car, groceries on their table, and buy back-to-school supplies,” Budd said.
“You want to encourage American energy production, and not just that, when you look at the cost of fertilizers, you look at the cost of inputs, you got to do things to increase the supply of those, which will drive down the cost. ... it also helps American jobs when you do that,” he said.
The congressman emphasized the need to encourage people into the workforce and not penalize older Americans who may be receiving Social Security but want to continue working.
He also spoke about the need to “stop over-regulating” and spoke about the complexities that individuals who want to start a small business have to go through. “I think if you do those things, then we can drastically improve the economy and people’s situation.”
Budd also spoke about animal welfare.
“Farming in the United States is the most humane around the world, and it feeds people at a cost that they can afford, so you have to get away from this radical narrative that’s really not about Animal Welfare or even human welfare, it’s about control and we have to, first of all, expose the radical left that is really behind this movement and give people the real choices they deserve because that is how they put the food in their table and gas in the tank.”