Congressman Ted Budd visits Wallace

NC State Representative Jimmy Dixon stands next to U.S. Congressman Ted Budd during the congressman visit to the River Landing on Monday, Aug. 8.

 Ena Sellers/News Editor

WALLACE — U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd visited Wallace on Monday, Aug. 8 to speak with constituents during a private event at the River Landing. Congressman Budd has visited all 100 counties in North Carolina in an effort to learn about the people’s needs in each community.

“People want to know about inflation and they are concerned about crime. Part of the workforce issue starts at our southern border,” said Congressman Budd, explaining that with people coming across the border, there is an increase in human trafficking and also in the cartels sending drugs.

