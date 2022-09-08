MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive (UMO) has received $200,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation. The funding will help equip the University’s nursing simulation laboratory, which is a vital part of their new prelicensure BSN degree program set to launch this month. The prelicensure BSN degree program will address the Golden LEAF workforce preparedness priority to increase the number of qualified individuals with skills aligned with the current and future needs of NC businesses, such as the patient care providers in Wayne and its surrounding counties.

“Increasing the pipeline of nurses to meet employer needs in and around Wayne County is critical. This Golden LEAF award will help equip a nursing simulation lab that is part of UMO’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “This new program will train 100 registered nurses each year for quality jobs in Wayne County and the surrounding area.”