UMO students present research at Southeastern Psychological Association conference

MOUNT OLIVE — University of Mount Olive senior psychology majors Emma Campbell and Ece Yuksel recently presented their research at the Southeastern Psychological Association conference in Hilton Head, SC. The conference was attended by over 100 college and universities from across the country, with several hundred poster and paper presentations.
Campbell’s research project was titled “Am I hindering my success? Self-induced stress and athletic performance.” Yuksel’s research project was titled “Day one matters: Students’ success begins with the syllabus.”
“Both Emma and Ece did extremely well and received numerous commendations for the quality and strength of their research projects,” said Psychology Instructor Dr. David Shields. “They were able to network with experts in their field and connect with others who share research interests.”
Chair of the UMO Psychology Department Natalie Kemp attended the event with the students and also taught a continuing education workshop for professional psychologists entitled, “The mental health of youth after COVID-19.”
“Being able to present research at the undergraduate level is one of the things that makes the psychology program at UMO unique,” said Kemp. “We have the facilities and expertise to give our students opportunities that they cannot get at other schools. The ability to work one-on-one with faculty to produce research projects of publication standard is uncommon, and something that most students will not experience until they get to graduate school. As a result, our students are strong graduate school candidates with skills that their counterparts have yet to develop. We regularly receive feedback on the quality of our students and how advanced they are in their research and clinical areas.”
Campbell is from Ireland. After graduating from UMO in May, she plans to attend graduate school at Lynn University for Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Yuksel is from Turkey. Her goals after graduation in May, are to attend graduate school at Illinois State University for cognitive psychology, in which she has received a fully paid scholarship.
“The value of research experiences we provide at UMO is immeasurable, and is reflected in the 100% graduate school admissions success rate that our undergraduate researchers have and are receiving,” concluded Shields
.Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by University of Mount Olive. UMO is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.