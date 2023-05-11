UMO's ag dean receives The Order of the Long Leaf Pine

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE — Dr. Sandy Maddox was recently awarded the state’s highest civilian honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The award was signed by NC Governor Roy Cooper and presented to Maddox by UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom during the University’s recent 20-Year Ag Banquet.

Maddox has had an extensive career in agriculture spanning over four decades. At UMO, she has served as Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education, Director of the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center, Chair for the Division of Agriculture, and as the current and founding Dean for the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences.

