At 5 p.m. on June 16, 1858, the Illinois Republican Party selected Abraham Lincoln as their candidate for the U.S. Senate. At 8 p.m., Lincoln delivered his acceptance speech, which his law partner William Herndon thought was “morally courageous, but politically incorrect.”
Lincoln lost the election to incumbent Sen. Stephen Douglas. However, two years later he was elected president of the United States.
Reflecting on his partner’s speech, Herndon realized it had cost him the Senate election, but probably made him President.
“Lincoln,” he said, “as a statesman, and political philosopher, announced an eternal truth — not only as broad as America, but covers the world.”
Lincoln’s acceptance speech is known as his “House Divided Speech.” He boldly began by addressing the contentious issue of slavery, “In my opinion, it will not cease, until a crisis shall have been reached, and passed. ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’
I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
Lincoln, of course, used the image of a “house divided” in much the same way Jesus did when the Pharisees criticized him for healing a demon-possessed man.
The Pharisees claimed Jesus had a demon from Beelzebul, the prince of demons. The gospels report that “he knew what they were thinking and said to them, ‘Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.’”
Whether or not our country is more divided than at any time in its history is debatable, but we are certainly a divided country.
For that reason, we would do well to heed the warnings of Jesus and President Lincoln. In his letter to the Ephesian Christians, the apostle Paul encouraged them to “make every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.”
While Paul called for unity, he never insisted on uniformity. In fact, Paul celebrated the variety found in the one body of Christ.
The same can be said about our country. We use our differences to divide us rather than working to maintain the unity which requires our best efforts.
The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution acknowledges that this unity is a work in progress: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
There is a story about Benjamin Franklin leaving Independence Hall on the final day of deliberation about the Constitution.
A lady called out, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?’ to which Franklin responded, “A republic … if you can keep it.”
