At 5 p.m. on June 16, 1858, the Illinois Republican Party selected Abraham Lincoln as their candidate for the U.S. Senate. At 8 p.m., Lincoln delivered his acceptance speech, which his law partner William Herndon thought was “morally courageous, but politically incorrect.”

Lincoln lost the election to incumbent Sen. Stephen Douglas. However, two years later he was elected president of the United States.

