KENANSVILLE- The unofficial Municipal Election results for Duplin County per last county submitted on Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:37 p.m., with a Ballot Cast of 1,305 out of 7,396 or 17.64%. The unofficial Municipal Election results are as follows:

TOWN OF BEULAVILLE MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total  Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
 Hutch Jones 81 93.10% 63 0 18 0
 Write-In (Miscellaneous) 6 6.90% 6 0 0 0

TOWN OF BEULAVILLE COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)

Candidate Choice Total  Votes Percent Election Day Absentee One-Stop  Absentee By-Mail Provisional
 Gene Wickline 82  51.57% 72  0 10 0
 Delmas Highsmith 75 47.17%62 0 13 0
 Write-In (Miscellaneous)2 1.26% 1 0 1 0

TOWN OF CALYPSO MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice  Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 3653.73%36 00 0
 Ryan Cox 31 46.27% 31 00 0

TOWN OF CALYPSO COMMISSIONER (5 SEATS)

Candidate Choice   Total Votes Percent Election Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-Mail  Provisional
Brandon Nunn 5119.10% 51 0 0 0
Debbie Jones  4918.35% 49 0  0 0 
Rubylene (Ruby) Lambert  4817.98%  48  0  0  0 
Joanne Wilson 4516.85%  45  0  0  0 
Marty Taylor 3713.86%  37  0  0  0 
Write-In (Miscellaneous)   3713.86% 37  0  0  0 

TOWN OF FAISON MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
Carolyn T. Kenyon 5298.11% 52 00 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 11.89%  1 00 0

TOWN OF FAISON COMMISSIONER (3 SEATS)

Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-StopAbsentee By-Mail Provisional
William (Billy) Ward II5032.68% 50 000
Sandy McCarty4932.03%  49  0
Sherry Franklin2918.95% 29  0
Kevin E. Hayes2415.69%  23  1
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 10.65%  1  00

TOWN OF GREENEVERS MAYOR (UNEXPIRED TERM) (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total  Votes Percent Election Day Absentee One-Stop  Absentee By-Mail Provisional
 Diane Brown67 43.79%56 11 0 0
 Write-In (Miscellaneous)45 29.41%29 15 1 0
 Alfred Dixon31 26.80%31 10 0 0

TOWN OF GREENEVERS COMMISSIONER (3 SEATS)

 Candidate ChoiceTotal Votes Percent  Election Day Absentee One-Stop   Absentee By-Mail Provisional 
 Gregory Carr 109 42.91% 80 29 0 0
 Mary A. James 82 32.28% 58 24 0 0
 Timothy Murphy 59 23.23% 42 17 0
 Write-In (Miscellaneous) 4 1.57% 1 3 0 0

TOWN OF GREENEVERS COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) (1 SEAT)

 Candidate Choice Total Votes Percent Election Day Absentee One-Stop  Absentee By-Mail Provisional
 Kimberly Stallings Hall  8658.90%68 18 0 0
 Joseph Bivens 5940.41%45 14 0 0
 Write-In (Miscellaneous) 10.68% 0 1 0 0

TOWN OF KENANSVILLE MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
John Dail Garner  3895% 22

13

3 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 25%  2 00 0

TOWN OF KENANSVILLE COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)

Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
Kirk Bell  3969.64% 24

11

4 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1730.36% 13 40 0

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA COMMISSIONER (3 SEATS)

 Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-StopAbsentee By-Mail Provisional
 Ethel W. Southerland47 27.65% 40700
 Perry J. Raines40  23.53% 36
 Jeanine Cavenaugh37  21.76% 31 
 Charles T. Rogers 27  15.88% 25 
 Write-In (Miscellaneous) 19  11.18% 16 

TOWN OF ROSE HILL MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 128 100%121 70 0

TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)

Candidate ChoiceTotal Votes Percent Election DayAbsentee One-Stop Absentee By-Mail Provisional
Ross H. Powell 9441.23% 8950 0
Marsha F. Whaley7633.33 7240 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous)5825.54% 5170 0

TOWN OF TEACHEY COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)

Candidate Choice Total Votes Percent Election Day Absentee One-StopAbsentee By-Mail Provisional
Ethylen C. Powell2442.11%212130
Patrick Williams1831.58%1818
Lois McCartney1526.32%12123

TOWN OF WALLACE MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
Jason Wells 329 97.63% 296

 31

 2 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 8 2.37% 7 1 0 0

TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN (2 SEATS)

Candidate Choice  Total Votes Percent Election Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-Mail  Provisional
Jason Davis166 24.63% 158 6 2 0
Wannetta (Netta) Carlton161  23.89% 134 26  1  0 
Frank Brinkley157  23.29%  147  9  1  0 
Linda Sikes113  16.77%  93  18  2  0 
Jody Brooks 76  11.28%  76  0  0  0 
Write-In (Miscellaneous)   0.15%  1  0  0  0 

TOWN OF WARSAW MAYOR (1 SEAT)

Candidate Choice Total  Votes PercentElection Day Absentee One-Stop Absentee By-MailProvisional
 A.J. Connors 167 92.27% 133

 30

 4 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 147.73%  10 4 0 0

TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)

Candidate ChoiceTotal Votes Percent Election DayAbsentee One-Stop Absentee By-Mail Provisional
Ebony Wills 142 50.71% 115 234 0
Russell Eason  131  46.79% 109  22 0 0
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 7  2.50% 6  1 0 0

TOWN OF CALYPSO MALT BEVERAGE ELECTION OFF-PREMISES ONLY

Votes For46 / 62.16% 

Votes Against28 / 37.84%

TOWN OF CALYPSO MALT BEVERAGE ELECTION HOTELS ETC

Votes For 46 / 63.89%

Votes Against 26 / 36.11%

TOWN OF CALYPSO UNFORTIFIED WINE ELECTION

Votes For 46 / 63.89% 

Votes Against 26 / 36.11%

For additional details, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections at https://er.ncsbe.gov

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com