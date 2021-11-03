KENANSVILLE- The unofficial Municipal Election results for Duplin County per last county submitted on Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:37 p.m., with a Ballot Cast of 1,305 out of 7,396 or 17.64%. The unofficial Municipal Election results are as follows:
TOWN OF BEULAVILLE MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Hutch Jones
|81
|93.10%
|63
|0
|18
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|6
|6.90%
|6
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF BEULAVILLE COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Gene Wickline
|82
|51.57%
|72
|0
|10
|0
|Delmas Highsmith
|75
|47.17%
|62
|0
|13
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|2
|1.26%
|1
|0
|1
|0
TOWN OF CALYPSO MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|36
|53.73%
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Cox
|31
|46.27%
|31
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF CALYPSO COMMISSIONER (5 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Brandon Nunn
|51
|19.10%
|51
|0
|0
|0
|Debbie Jones
|49
|18.35%
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Rubylene (Ruby) Lambert
|48
|17.98%
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Joanne Wilson
|45
|16.85%
|45
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Taylor
|37
|13.86%
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|37
|13.86%
|37
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF FAISON MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Carolyn T. Kenyon
|52
|98.11%
|52
|0
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|1
|1.89%
|1
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF FAISON COMMISSIONER (3 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|William (Billy) Ward II
|50
|32.68%
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Sandy McCarty
|49
|32.03%
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Sherry Franklin
|29
|18.95%
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin E. Hayes
|24
|15.69%
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|1
|0.65%
|1
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF GREENEVERS MAYOR (UNEXPIRED TERM) (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Diane Brown
|67
|43.79%
|56
|11
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|45
|29.41%
|29
|15
|1
|0
|Alfred Dixon
|31
|26.80%
|31
|10
|0
|0
TOWN OF GREENEVERS COMMISSIONER (3 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Gregory Carr
|109
|42.91%
|80
|29
|0
|0
|Mary A. James
|82
|32.28%
|58
|24
|0
|0
|Timothy Murphy
|59
|23.23%
|42
|17
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|4
|1.57%
|1
|3
|0
|0
TOWN OF GREENEVERS COMMISSIONER (UNEXPIRED TERM) (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Kimberly Stallings Hall
|86
|58.90%
|68
|18
|0
|0
|Joseph Bivens
|59
|40.41%
|45
|14
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|1
|0.68%
|0
|1
|0
|0
TOWN OF KENANSVILLE MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|John Dail Garner
|38
|95%
|22
13
|3
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|2
|5%
|2
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF KENANSVILLE COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Kirk Bell
|39
|69.64%
|24
11
|4
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|17
|30.36%
|13
|4
|0
|0
TOWN OF MAGNOLIA COMMISSIONER (3 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Ethel W. Southerland
|47
|27.65%
|40
|7
|0
|0
|Perry J. Raines
|40
|23.53%
|36
|4
|0
|0
|Jeanine Cavenaugh
|37
|21.76%
|31
|6
|0
|0
|Charles T. Rogers
|27
|15.88%
|25
|2
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|19
|11.18%
|16
|3
|0
|0
TOWN OF ROSE HILL MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|128
|100%
|121
|7
|0
|0
TOWN OF ROSE HILL COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Ross H. Powell
|94
|41.23%
|89
|5
|0
|0
|Marsha F. Whaley
|76
|33.33
|72
|4
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|58
|25.54%
|51
|7
|0
|0
TOWN OF TEACHEY COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Ethylen C. Powell
|24
|42.11%
|21
|21
|3
|0
|Patrick Williams
|18
|31.58%
|18
|18
|0
|0
|Lois McCartney
|15
|26.32%
|12
|12
|3
|0
TOWN OF WALLACE MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Jason Wells
|329
|97.63%
|296
31
|2
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|8
|2.37%
|7
|1
|0
|0
TOWN OF WALLACE COUNCILMAN (2 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Jason Davis
|166
|24.63%
|158
|6
|2
|0
|Wannetta (Netta) Carlton
|161
|23.89%
|134
|26
|1
|0
|Frank Brinkley
|157
|23.29%
|147
|9
|1
|0
|Linda Sikes
|113
|16.77%
|93
|18
|2
|0
|Jody Brooks
|76
|11.28%
|76
|0
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|1
|0.15%
|1
|0
|0
|0
TOWN OF WARSAW MAYOR (1 SEAT)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|A.J. Connors
|167
|92.27%
|133
30
|4
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|14
|7.73%
|10
|4
|0
|0
TOWN OF WARSAW COMMISSIONER (2 SEATS)
|Candidate Choice
|Total Votes
|Percent
|Election Day
|Absentee One-Stop
|Absentee By-Mail
|Provisional
|Ebony Wills
|142
|50.71%
|115
|23
|4
|0
|Russell Eason
|131
|46.79%
|109
|22
|0
|0
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|7
|2.50%
|6
|1
|0
|0
TOWN OF CALYPSO MALT BEVERAGE ELECTION OFF-PREMISES ONLY
Votes For46 / 62.16%
Votes Against28 / 37.84%
TOWN OF CALYPSO MALT BEVERAGE ELECTION HOTELS ETC
Votes For 46 / 63.89%
Votes Against 26 / 36.11%
TOWN OF CALYPSO UNFORTIFIED WINE ELECTION
Votes For 46 / 63.89%
Votes Against 26 / 36.11%
