Unofficial primary election results are in

KENANSVILLE- The unofficial election night results are in for the May 17 primary as voters cast their ballots to choose which candidates will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
As of Tuesday, May 17 at 10:32 p.m., 19.60% of the 30,615 total registered voters in Duplin County cast a total of 6,000 votes, with 683 accounting for Democratic absentee votes and 854 Republican absentee votes.
In the run for the US Senate, House Representative Ted Budd takes the Republican party’s nomination with 2,728 votes. Budd received 71.66% of all Republican votes among the 14 Republican candidates. Beasley emerged on top of the 11 Democratic hopefuls with 72.76% of all democratic votes receiving 1,472 ballots in her favor.
In the US House of Representatives District 3 race, Congressman Greg Murphy takes the Republican party’s nomination by a landslide with 3,042 votes, receiving 81.40% of the Republican votes.
Democrat Barbara D. Gaskins takes the lead for the Democratic nomination with 1,562 votes, receiving 79.33% of all democratic votes.
In the race for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5, Republican Trey Allen takes the lead with 2,218 votes, receiving 64.46% of all the Republican votes.
Republican Donna Stroud takes the lead for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 Republican primary race with 2,292 votes receiving 66.94% of all the Republican votes.
Michael Stading won the Republican primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 race with 2,332 votes receiving 70.07% of all the Republican votes.
Incumbent Ernie Lee won the Republican primary for the District Attorney District 5 seat race with 2,739 votes receiving 72.25% of all the Republican votes.
Republican Justin Edwards won the Republican primary for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat with 765 votes receiving 71.90% of all the Republican votes.
Stratton F. Stokes won the Republican primary nomination for the Duplin County Sheriffs’ race with 2,947 votes receiving 75.97% of all the Republican votes.
The race for the Town of Mount Olive mayoral seat is a contended race between Mayor Kenneth Talton and J. Jerome Newton. Talton currently takes the lead by 13 votes with a total of 354 votes against Newton with 341 votes.
Commissioner Steve Wiggins won the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner At-Large seat with 530 votes, receiving 97.25% of all votes.
Delreese Simmons is taking the lead for the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner District 2 seat with 134 votes, against Harlie Carmichael with 85 votes.
Vicky Darden is taking the lead for the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner District 1 with 71 votes, against Andrade Oliver Sr., with 57 votes.
Barbara R. Kornegay won the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner District 3 seat with 127 votes, receiving 99.22% of all votes.
Tommy Brown is taking the lead for the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner District 4 seat with 124 votes, against Dennis Draper with 62 votes.
Remember election night results are always unofficial. Absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county board of elections by the return deadline, as well as provisional votes, will be added to the results as they are approved by the county board of elections during the canvass period after election night.
One-stop early votes and absentee by-mail votes that have been approved by the county board of elections are displayed on the election results dashboard.
For more information about election results, visit https://er.ncsbe.gov/