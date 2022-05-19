WALLACE — There was barely an empty chair in the room at the Wallace monthly town hall meeting on May 12. “We are not used to seeing a room quite this full, but we are glad to see you all,” Mayor Jason Wells said.
Following opening prayer from Mayor Pro-Tem Wannetta Carlton, everyone rose and recited the pledge of allegiance. Next, the Carolina Strawberry Festival Princesses were recognized.
Dean Butts, Carolina Strawberry Festival organizer, thanked the town for their contributions to make the festival a success. “It was great to be back in person this year,” Butts said, “thank you all for everything that you did.”
Two of the three princesses were present and came forward in recognition. Mayor Wells presented Baby Miss Hollis Cait Cavenaugh, Mini Miss Mary Blue Hatcher, and Little Miss Blakesley Thornton, with a special certificate from the town.
Next, Jean Paul Wyatt Lanier, Youth Ambassador for the Greater Carolina and National Tourette’s Association, came forward. “It’s my job to go around and bring more awareness to Tourette’s Syndrome, what it means and what it is like to live with Tourette’s Syndrome,” he said. After Lanier and Mayor Wells shared their appreciation for what each party was doing to acknowledge and support Tourette’s Syndrome Awareness. Mayor Wells made an announcement.
“It is my honor to declare Tourette’s Syndrome Awareness Day,” Mayor Wells said. “June 4, 2022 will be Tourette’s Syndrome Awareness Day in Wallace, NC, as a special day to promote understanding, compassion, and acceptance for all of our fellow citizens who deserve and need our support in order to break the stigma that surrounds Tourette’s Syndrome.”
Next, Reginald Speight, State Director of the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development, presented a list of opportunities for funding within the Rural Development Department. Speight greeted the council and guests, “don’t let my attire fool you; I’m a country boy. I am new to rural development, but I’m not new to rural.” Speight was born in Farmville and spent his summers in farming. He has extensive experience running community action programs, including 30 years in the nonprofit sector.
“I wanted to come to talk to you this evening about opportunities in our regular portfolio as well as opportunities in the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Speight said. “There are three or four different areas of funding that we have available ongoing in rural development,” Speight continued. “Within rural housing, we do single family housing developments and build houses. We can be the bank for individuals who may not be able to go to a primary lender or the backer for those who may not have credit worthiness to get a loan. We are able to also minimize your down payment, closing cost, or what have you. We are able to do those things. We also have a housing rehab program to help rehabilitate a house that is already standing. Based on eligibility, we can do up to $10,000 in grant or $40,000 in loan/grant combination. We also do multi-family housing. We can build and finance the building of apartments and multi-family components. Our community facilities program can build town halls, schools, hospitals, fire departments, police stations and provide equipment like fire trucks and body cameras. Our rural business cooperative services helps supplement what the Small Business Administration already does. We don’t establish new small businesses, but we can help a business already in place and looking to expand their portfolio. We help them refinance their debts to expand their footprint. Last but not least, we have our rural utilities services component, which is where we have assistance for broadband, telecom, water, and waste water.”
According to Speight, the Affordable Connectivity Program to offset the cost of internet will be part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), not part of Rural Development. “But we will be doing some work within that component,” Speight added. “Rural Development offers over 50 programs as part of our portfolio. I won’t belabor the point tonight with telling you about all of them. One thing you will be hearing more about, however, is the Rural Partners Network. This is a demonstration project that will be coming to North Carolina in August or September of this year. It is something that hasn’t been done before, and we were fortunate to be picked as one of the states in its pilot program. It is a portal where every federal program will be listed. You will be able to call a number with a concern you would like to address and the person on the other end of the line will be able to tell you where the different opportunities you are eligible for are within that government space. It is going to take away the maze of trying to find placement for your particular area of need and connect you with the resources that you need.”
Town Council took a 10-minute break for people to talk to Speight directly. He was immediately swarmed by a line of people asking for his card to follow up with him.
“My cell number is on that card,” Speight said. “Do not hesitate to use it. I’m willing to talk to individuals, municipalities, or what have you. I want to be accessible to the individuals that we are called to serve.”
Teachey Mayor Leonard Fillyaw was in the crowd and invited Speight to visit Teachey. Plans were discussed of additional visits to Warsaw and Wallace to address how Rural Development can help.
“As you are checking some boxes of things that you are wanting to do here for your citizens,” Speight concluded, “please consider Rural Development to be a tool in your tool box.”
After the excitement settled and the meeting continued, Mayor Wells opened the floor for public comments, but none were given though the room was still full of guests. Mayor Wells commented: “Silence is either golden or scary, one of the two.” His comment initiated laughter from everyone.
Next, Rob Taylor, Finance director, presented the tax reports. “As of March 31, $203,000 is outstanding in property taxes, and that is 47% lower in the backlog of cases than where the town was last year at this time,” Taylor said. He praised the county for the hard work in collections.
Town Manager Larry Bergman and Rod Fritz, Planning director, gave a public hearing summary concerning the rezoning of a 12-acre parcel of land next to the elementary school on Highway 11.
The request to change the existing agricultural/industrial RA20 to a RA20C conditional zoning, would make the developer, Brian Fuller, have to meet certain conditions in the housing development planned for the area.
“Those conditions were agreed upon in a planning committee meeting,” Fritz explained, “and include things like sidewalks, lighting, street trees, change of house types, and some other things.”
Bergman said an updated diagram of the proposed development should be available at the June Town Hall Meeting.