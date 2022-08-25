MOUNT OLIVE — As the Mount Olive town hall meeting for the month of August got started, Mayor Kenneth K. Talton welcomed anyone with concerns to contact the board, the town manager, or him directly.
David Harris of Harris and Associates made a presentation explaining the federal grant funding process following the failed application for funding for the Carver storm preparedness shelter.
“Normally, the application goes to the state for approval and is returned with details of what can be done, what funds were awarded, when they will be released, and when work can begin and continue over a process of three years. With the Hurricane Matthew HUD Program, the state decided to award funding over a three year period. $5.6 billion was allotted for flood home victims, small businesses, and rural development. Half of that money was actually awarded, and it never got past that. It was up to the counties to determine who was eligible for that funding; however, the state took back control of the whole project in 2018. A new state centric law made families have to go to Raleigh for any loan activity. Project after project submitted by the counties got denied. It became as if the counties didn’t exist at all under the state centric management of the money. It is a difference in philosophy not just procedures now,” Harris explained.
Alisha Melton of the USDA Rural Water Administration then presented a water rate study and how her administration can assist Mount Olive.
“We ensure rural water systems remain viable not just now but fifty years from now and beyond,” Melton said. “The town of Mount Olive has multiple services they provide to their community including water, sewer, and trash. We need to treat each of them like a separate business.” Melton compared the water infrastructure to an iceberg.
“Like the majority of an iceberg is out of sight under the water, you cannot see the vast amount of water and sewer infrastructure that is under the ground,” Melton said. “Mount Olive is always going to have just one water system and one sewer system. For sustainability, we have to invest in them if we want them to have a long life for years to come.” Melton explained how utility bills can differ from house to house based on energy efficiency, infrastructure, connections, and the number of people and incomes in the home. She also explained that it costs more energy and power to treat sewer water.
“The current system of debt for Mount Olive has you paying annual payments for the next thirty years for infrastructure repairs. Having failing infrastructure and not being able to create sustainable funding to pay for repairs made the state deem Mount Olive as ‘in distress’. That is a good thing because it made you eligible for grant money including $14 million to replace broken infrastructure and a $500,000 loan that you will repay over time. This should help lift the moratorium on Mount Olive,” Melton said.
Though repair costs are expected to continue to climb, Melton encouraged the town to begin making calculations to be able to afford the repairs through the rates charged for their billable services.
“You need to look at how to set affordable rates so you can afford these repairs and still be able to be affordable to the citizens,” Melton said. She suggested a $5-$7 increase per bill to start that would taper down to a $2 a month bill increase thereafter.
Plans were made to discuss rates again after the town had an opportunity to review the numbers more closely.
The town board discussed ordinances concerning commercial vehicles such as tractor trailers and ATVs in town. The existing ordinance says that no more than one may be parked in a town residential area if it is owned by the person that lives there; however, the law does not address the problems such vehicles produce. Obstruction of signage and unsightly mud holes were reportedly caused by commercial vehicles parked in residential areas.
“You can’t stop someone from parking in their yard,” Commissioner Delreese Simmons said. “It’s not the truck that’s the problem; it’s the trailer.”
Mayor Talton said, “if it is a safety hazard and affecting the public right of way, we can act on it. Police Chief Jason Hughes and Commissioner Simmons were tasked with working together to determine where this is an issue in town and how best to resolve it.
The board discussed the issue of 5% rate increases across the board for all town employees. A report was given with every individual employee listed, and the board voted to approve all raises effective July 1. Back pay will be issued to all employees from July 1st to current.
The board discussed bids and recommendations for the CBDG Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. Turner Law was approved for legal services, and Benton and Associates was approved for surveying.
Chief Hughes reported that the Mount Olive Police Department received a $7,500 grant from AKC Reunite to cover a second K9 dog, kennels, and supplies. An additional $8,332.82 was granted from insurance to repair a police car involved in an incident. “The second dog will be ready to be sworn in next month,” Chief Hughes said.
During the manager and commissioner reports, Town Manager Jammie Royal reported that city hall should be available for move-in within the next week. A light reception open to the public will be announced to celebrate. City hall has been in reconstruction after an electrical fire damaged it last year. Royal also reported that plans for sidewalk construction starting on Franklin and Church streets are still being revisited as far as where the walks will go. Manager Royal also informed the board that Wright Brothers Lawncare Service has been hired to take care of the town’s cemeteries. Town Attorney Carroll Turner announced that six properties in town were condemned and listed in the local paper. Commissioner Tommy Brown expressed sympathy for the family of fallen officer Fishman as well as injured Detective Torrez. He mentioned an annual Area CrimeStoppers Gospel Sing Fundraiser that would be donating all funds raised to the Fishmans. Next year, Mount Olive First Pentecostal Holiness Church plans to host the sing.
Mayor Talton encouraged everyone to “take advantage of opportunities like this to experience different church environments and have a good time in the faith growing in our community.” Commissioner Barbara Kornegay gave an update on the mobile home park committee. The committee visited the town’s parks as well as mobile homes in individual residential lots, and they plan to continue to do so. Mayor Pro-Temp Steve Wiggins reported the crime of several old cemetery stones broken in the town’s cemetery. “This kind of behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has been reported as a crime,” Wiggins said. Some of the broken stones were a hundred years old or older. Commissioner Vicky Darden asked for a record of where town funds have been spent.
Town Clerk Sherry Davis said she would post reports for the past 30 years on the town’s website. Following the reports, the town meeting was adjourned.