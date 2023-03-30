The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the application deadline to April 15 for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program, which aims to encourage students at 1890s institutions to pursue food and agriculture career paths. Originally scheduled to close on March 15, the deadline has been extended to April 15, to allow for as wide a pool of candidates as possible. The program is administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).
This is the first year that the program has used an online applications, replacing paper applications with electronic forms to create a more effective and standardized application process. The additional time will help ensure that this popular program is accessible to as many applicants as possible.
The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is a partnership between USDA and the country’s 19 historically Black land-grant universities that were established in 1890. USDA partners with these 1890 universities to provide scholarship recipients with full tuition, fees, books, room, and board. Scholarship recipients attend one of the 1890 land-grant universities, and pursue degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or related academic disciplines. The scholarship also includes work experience at USDA.
Learn more and apply online at USDA/1890 National Scholars Program.