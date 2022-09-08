WARSAW — The Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Veterans’ Sizzling Salute steak cook-off and a free concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department at 309 Memorial Drive, Warsaw.

Backyard cooks can enter to win cash prizes. Winning teams will go home with a total of $2,500 in steak payouts. The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce will supply the steaks and pork chops for the cook-offs.

