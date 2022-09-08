WARSAW — The Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Veterans’ Sizzling Salute steak cook-off and a free concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department at 309 Memorial Drive, Warsaw.
Backyard cooks can enter to win cash prizes. Winning teams will go home with a total of $2,500 in steak payouts. The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce will supply the steaks and pork chops for the cook-offs.
“With steaks provided by the host for the teams gives a level playing field and great payouts,” said Carolyn Quinn, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce manager. “Different from other contests most individuals have what it takes to enter the cook-off with items in their own backyard....A grill, a tent, their own special rub and the desire to prepare the greatest steak overall.”
According to Quinn, the Steak Cook-off Association (SCA) benefits both the cook teams and the cook-off by implementing fun, team spirit and the thrill of victory as first-time cooks do really well.
“This is a sanctioned event where cooks work toward the golden ticket and earn points to go to the Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. On the Local level, backyard cooks can enter, with prizes awarded for first, second and third places, with cash winnings through 10th place for steaks,” said Quinn.
Wing Division payout is $350, Anything Yam is $350 and the Youth Division payout for kids under the age of 13 is $225.
The event will feature a free concert from 1-4 p.m., with classic country music of the 70s, 80s and 90s with Russ Varnell & the Too Country Band. Also there will be a drawing for a complete Weber Grill set — a value of over $300.
Food trucks and concessions will be onsite, and door prizes will be given throughout the day.
For more information, call the Warsaw Chamber at 910-293-7804 or visit steakcookoffs.com.