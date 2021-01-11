KENANSVILLE — This year’s annual Tree of Hope fundraiser at Vidant Duplin Hospital raised $3,800 to help those in need in Duplin County.
Contributors sponsored tree ornaments or lights in memory or honor of friends and loved ones and the sponsored ornaments, bearing the names of the sponsor and those honored, were placed on the Christmas tree in the hospital’s main lobby.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the hospital’s foundation, which this year partnered with Duplin County’s Department of Social Services, and will distribute the funds to Duplin families, principally to help with health-related needs.
“We are grateful to be able to help and be a part of our community in this way,” said Jeff Dial, president of Vidant Duplin Hospital.
“Our thanks to the many supporters who donated and whose gifts will go to help many of their neighbors in need.”