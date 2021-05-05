RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting the North Carolina Virtual Career Fair for Veterans this Thursday, May 6 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
This FREE virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. The event is enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
RecruitMilitary, the nation’s largest employment firm that empowers veterans with career opportunities, is actively getting veterans and military spouses to work and there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs.
Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.
For more information, visit www.RecruitMilitary.com