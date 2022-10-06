Early Voting

Voters will have an additional choice of party affiliation for the Nov. 8 election. Voters may register with the Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or Republican parties, or they can register as unaffiliated.

 Metro Newspaper Service

KENANSVILLE – Voter registration for the 2022 general election concludes Oct. 14, citizens who miss the deadline may still register and make certain changes to their voter registration (except party affiliation) during the one-stop early voting.

