WALLACE — The Town of Wallace was recently selected as one of the recipients of the Multimodal Planning Grant awarded by the NC Department of Transportation.
To date, a total of approximately $7.5 million has been allocated to 238 municipalities and six counties through this grant program.
The grant helps communities develop a comprehensive strategy for expanding cycling, walking and transit facilities. The plans address facilities, programs and policies that promote safe walking and cycling and accessibility of public transport.
By developing a comprehensive strategy and investing in sidewalks, bike lanes and greenways, the community benefits of an overall improved quality of life that promotes physical, mental and social well-being.
Some of the benefits are:
Access to outdoor areas where residents can exercise, relax and socialize.
Easy connections between neighborhoods, schools, parks and trails.
Increase of property values
Promotes tourism and fosters local businesses by encouraging foot traffic.
Improves air quality, and more efficient use the transportation network among other benefits.
The planning grant initiative is jointly sponsored by NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division and the Transportation Planning Division. Funded plans do not relate to a specific project, but represent a comprehensive strategy to expand cycling, walking and transit opportunities.