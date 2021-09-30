WALLACE — The Wallace town council is considering an application for federal money that would help bring new life to an old and mostly unused school building that sits on the edge of the town’s popular Clement Park.
Thursday night the council held the first of two required public hearings before applying for a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If the town is awarded the grant, the money would go to put a new roof, new flooring, windows and paint, new heating and air conditioning and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant accessibility for all spaces in the old Clement High School classroom building.
One room of the building has been used in recent years as a gym for police officers and firefighters, but the majority of the building sits mostly unused and holds items in storage. The facility has deteriorated in some areas, though town crews have tried to repair maintenance issues as they’ve popped up.
The vision for the building is that of a community center, used by the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as by other groups who may want to hold meetings, classes or health and wellness functions, Town Manager Larry Bergman said.
Mayor Charley Farrior said he welcomes investment in the building.
“That’s probably the most underutilized building that we have as a town,” Farrior said. “It’s got good bones and we don’t need to let it just go away. If we get the funding, not only can we preserve it, but we also get some public use out of it.”
The grant, which is designated for neighborhood revitalization, is a true grant without the requirement of matching funds from the town, Bergman said. Competition may be fierce for grant money, but Bergman explained that an application now, even if it is not immediately approved, would set the stage for reapplying later.
“I went to many a cub scout meeting in that building, so it’s been used for that kind of thing in the past,” council member Jason Wells said. “If there’s some free money out there, I think we need to go after it.”
A new roof will be the most expensive of the repairs, estimated to cost around $200,000. Upgraded flooring, paint and lighting is estimated to be $120,000, with new windows, doors, heating and cooling systems estimated at $100,000 combined, and accessibility upgrades costing about $30,000.
The next public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the council’s meeting on Oct. 14.