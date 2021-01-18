WALLACE — Several historic building owners in downtown Wallace may soon be hearing again from the town regarding roof problems on individual properties. A “carrot and stick” approach was adopted by the town council in 2020 to encourage owners to maintain their buildings to avoid “demolition by neglect,” as Mayor Charley Farrior put it during the council meeting Thursday night.
Over the last few months, town employees have surveyed the condition of roofs in the central business district and several have been found to have varying levels of roof damage from storms or neglect. Owners of these buildings have received letters from the town advising them of the problem, and they have been notified of a Historic District Preservation Program which includes a “carrot,” in the form of a low-interest revolving loan fund, and a “stick,” which will include fines if roofs are not brought up to an acceptable condition.
As the old commercial goes, it’s a case of “pay me now or pay me later” when it comes to roof maintenance and repairing damages. Roof leaks that are left neglected and unrepaired can eventually cause major structural damage to the interior of buildings, and that hurts the value of surrounding properties as well, Farrior said.
To set the table prior to Thursday night’s meeting, Town Manager Larry Bergman said he and his staff met with Town Attorney Anna Heath to discuss new state rules regarding the town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). After consultation with advisors from the Cape Fear Council of Governments, the council unanimously adopted amendments to the development ordinance. The amendments include rules on notification that the town will be required to follow concerning the historic preservation program and other town policies.
In other business concerning the downtown area, council member Jason Wells brought up several road maintenance and traffic issues throughout town, including an ongoing problem in the central business district with two-way traffic on Northwest Railroad Street, near the new Burney’s Sweets bakery location. Traffic on this street is supposed to travel in only one direction, feeding from West Southerland Street toward West Main Street, but many drivers are unaware of this and are using it as a two-way street.
Public Services Director Brent Dean said his department can assist by installing new signage and possibly a traffic island to assist with proper traffic flow.
“Let’s figure it out and let’s move on it, because the longer you leave it the way it is, the harder it will be to convince people otherwise,” Farrior said.
Council members heard a report from Interim Finance Director Chris Martin on the town’s stepped-up efforts to collect on delinquent tax bills from property owners. Some of those delinquent accounts go back as far as 10 years. Through more aggressive collection methods and foreclosures, Martin told the board that the town has recouped more than $74,000 in taxes via foreclosure, and more than $600 through payment plans.
“This is working,” Farrior said. “Just look at the amount of foreclosure money that’s come in the last 30 days.”
Finally, a proposed three-quarter mile long walking trail in Boney Mill Pond Park made another step toward realization when the board unanimously approved a $41,000 contract with Alfred Benesch and Co. of Wilmington for design, permitting and bidding, construction administration and close out documentation. Currently the town does not have the available money to build the trail, however Planning Director Rod Fritz advised the council that he feels confident that the town will receive some available grant funds in the next year or so.
The approval came on the heels of an announcement earlier in the day that the town had been provisionally awarded a state grant of more than $360,000 to restore and preserve the old grist mill at the Boney Mill Pond Park. The grant money is coming from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Historic Preservation Fund. (See related story, Page A1.)