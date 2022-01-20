In an effort to put and keep more police on the streets, the Wallace town council on Thursday evening unanimously approved an 8.5 percent pay raise for officers in the town department.
For months, Chief Jimmy Crayton has reported to the board on a revolving door of vacancies due to officers being hired, and then leaving the town for neighboring departments where they could get an instant pay raise just by signing on.
“Several months ago Chief Crayton made a presentation about the hurdles and stresses the department has with high turnover,” explained Town Manager Larry Bergman. “The environment is more difficult to work in, and increased pay by outside agencies is making it more difficult to recruit and keep officers in Wallace.”
Using a survey of the starting, midrange and highest salaries available at departments in Pender, New Hanover, Onslow and Sampson counties, as well as state averages, Bergman, Crayton and town finance officer Rob Taylor presented the board with a chart of how Wallace officers are paid compared to their colleagues in towns nearby.
“As you know, we don’t compete against a state average,” Crayton said.
The competition comes from towns like Burgaw, Carolina Beach and Leland, he said. On average, Wallace officers were making almost 14 percent less than officers in surrounding counties before the new pay raise was approved. A new hire coming into the town was paid $38,756 per year prior to the raise, but that same officer will start today with almost $3,300 more in pay.
At one point in the past year, the department was down by 11 positions due to vacancies and a Covid outbreak that had officers on quarantine. This led to increased overtime by the officers who were able cover shifts for those who were out. The pay raise should help cut the expense of overtime pay, Bergman said.
Crayton thanked the board for their action.
“This, hopefully, will keep us from losing people due to the chase for more dollars somewhere else,” he said.
The department currently has three vacancies, Crayton said, however he put the new pay raise into action immediately. On Friday, the department posted a widely-shared message on Facebook announcing a minimum starting pay of $42,050 per year, with additional pay offered for experienced officers, for those with additional education and for those who speak Spanish.
With the constant vacancies of the past year, and with current vacancies, the pay raise will not increase this year’s police department budget, Bergman said. In the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, it will boost the department’s budgeted payroll by almost $60,000.
In addition, several town council members expressed a desire to look at pay increases for all town staff, and plans are being made to consider them during budget workshops planned for February.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a resolution asking the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit of West Southerland Street and North Raleigh Road between North Raleigh and Main streets from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. Though a traffic study by the state did not recommend the reduced speed limit, people who live along the mostly residential street have complained for a long time that the street was too narrow for the existing speed limit.