On the heels of action taken by the town council on Thursday evening, Town of Wallace workers are now in the clear to begin enforcing a long-discussed new ordinance to rid the town of nuisance and abandoned vehicles.
The board passed the new law after months of consideration and discussion on a unanimous vote of 4-0. Council member Jason Wells was not in attendance, though he has voiced his support for the rule in previous meetings.
Code enforcement officer Charles “Twig” Rollins and Planning Director Rod Fritz will engage in an education process at first, explaining to property and vehicle owners the new ordinance and giving owners time to comply with the law voluntarily before they start calling in the tow trucks, officials said.
“The process will be like our other code enforcement in that we’ll give warnings,” Town Manager Larry Bergman said. ”It’s not that we are just flipping a switch and going to start towing cars, but we’ll start getting this in motion.”
Many of the vehicles targeted by the rule have already been identified, and officials say there are hundreds of them around town. Owners can expect to receive visits from the town, letters of notification and easy-to-see orange stickers will be placed on the windows of vehicles that are no longer running, aren’t licensed, are surrounded by tall weeds and vegetation, present health and safety hazards, and just generally have a negative impact on surrounding property values.
Bergman said that “the value of the vehicle is less than the impact” that it is making on the community as a whole.
In the case of vehicles that have been abandoned on public property, vehicle owners will be able to retrieve their vehicles by paying towing and storage fees to the companies that are called in to remove them. The town should not get into the business of collecting towing and storage fees, town attorney Anna Heath advised.
“Y’all go to work,” Mayor Charley Farrior said after the vote.
Following a brief public hearing, a one-acre parcel at the corner of East Murphy and North Graham streets that the town has used as its Public Works facility was also rezoned from a residential to a highway business zone on a unanimous vote. Because the property is owned by the town, it was exempt from zoning rules in the past, however the new change makes way for the property to be sold to a new business that plans to use it in a way that will have less impact on neighboring properties than the public works department has currently, Bergman said.
The Public Works Department is in the process of moving its operations to the old National Guard Armory building on Old Wilmington Road. This property was given to the town in 2016, and is a larger five-acre parcel.
Another rezoning request, regarding a two-acre parcel located directly behind 938 Old Wilmington Road, was also passed unanimously. No one spoke during a public hearing about changing the zone from R-6 residential to R-6MH to allow the owner, Ron Kenan, to place a new mobile home park on the land. The new mobile home park will have to follow the town’s Mobile Home Park ordinance, Fritz said.
And in a rare mayoral vote, Farrior had to split a 2-2 tie regarding a rule prohibiting the use of tobacco products during sporting events sponsored by the Town Parks and Recreation Department. The vote came at the request of concerned citizens and with the approval of members of the Parks and Rec Commission. It also follows rulings of the N.C. High School Athletic Association and the policy of Duplin County Schools.
The vote was split with council members Frank Brinkley and Francisco Rivas-Diaz opposed only because they felt that an approved area should be set aside at events for the use of tobacco products, however their objections did not win out. The rule prohibits the use of any tobacco products including cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and electronic vaping devices.