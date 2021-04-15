WALLACE — Most decisions by the Wallace Town Council are made unanimously, however an issue comes along from time to time that has members splitting ranks. That happened Thursday night with a proposal to turn over the town’s tax collections operations to the Duplin County Tax Department. Council members split their vote 3-2 to approve a decision to turn over their property tax collection efforts to the county beginning on July 1.
Wannetta Carlton, Francisco Rivas-Diaz and Jason Wells voted in favor of working with the county for financial reasons, while Frank Brinkley and Jeff Carter opposed the plan, saying they were concerned that the town is giving up too much control of its financial future.
Town Manager Larry Bergman said the departure of the town’s tax collector, Chris Martin, on April 1, left an opportunity for officials to consider taking tax operations in a different direction. Martin left the town to pursue a job outside of North Carolina. Rather than hiring a replacement, Bergman and Finance Director Rob Taylor proposed that the town not fill the position and instead let the county tax department do the work. In Taylor’s presentation to the board, he analyzed that the town would save almost $63,000 in salary, benefits, software and mailings by not hiring a replacement for Martin.
Of course, there is a cost for letting the county do the work. The county will charge 2% of the money they collect from tax payers. Even with the service charge, projected to be just under $30,000 per year, Taylor estimates that the town will rake in an additional $77,000 in taxes and savings each year from the decision. The towns of Calypso, Greenevers, Kenansville and Warsaw are already allowing the county to collect their taxes, and Rose Hill and Magnolia both plan to have the county start their collections on July 1.
Despite the numbers, Brinkley said prior to the vote that he felt uncomfortable with the decision, and he and Carter voted to oppose it.
“I just don’t understand why we want to give up control of our taxes,” Brinkley said. “You’re obviously going to give up some control of the process. I haven’t heard an argument yet that convinces me otherwise.”
Brinkley spoke in favor of hiring a replacement for the position.
“If someone else is handling your money, then you’re never going to be at the top of the list,” he said. “If we hire somebody, we’re always going to be on the top of the list.”
Wells, who also attended remotely, spoke in favor of the proposal. Wells said the county’s collection rate, which in recent years has been around 96.5% is considerably better than the town’s rate of 93.5%
Over time, the town’s efforts to collect usually result in pulling in 99% of one year’s tax levy within six years, however the county will take half that time and collect 99% of owed monies within three years, Taylor said.
“We’ve got a proven opportunity to increase our percentage,” Wells said “If we don’t improve on that percentage, then we’re doing all of our department heads a disservice.”
“Let’s be honest, we’re sitting in a situation where we don’t even have anybody” to replace Martin, Wells said. Brinkley argued that a better effort by the town could pay off.
“You’re giving up control,” he said. “If our collection rate is down, then that’s our fault.”
Carter echoed the sentiment.
“We’ve never had real good luck with the county,” Carter said. “I don’t want to let them get in my business.”
“I understand exactly what Frank’s saying and that’s been my thought all along,” Mayor Charley Farrior said. “If we had the right person in the job then we could do better than the county, but we have struggled with that for years.”
Carlton said she wanted to give the county a one-year opportunity to collect the taxes, and if officials aren’t happy with the result, the year could give them some extra time to find a replacement.
”We hired Larry to run the town,” she said, “and what he’s telling us is that we need to let the county do it. We’ve got one year to find somebody good if we need to.”
Through billing, reminders and delinquency notices, the town and county have had similar collection processes up until Jan. 20 of each year. At that time, however, the county begins garnishing wages of those who still owe money. In the past, the town has not used that remedy. When monies are still owed after five years, the county will begin the foreclosure process and sell properties at auction on the steps of the courthouse in Kenansville.