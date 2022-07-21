WALLACE — Nearly 70 years ago, inside a wooden church on a dirt road west of Rose Hill, NC were the humble beginnings of Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church, now a multicultural parish celebrating seven decades as a Catholic community in Wallace.
On Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m., the church which is located on Main Street will host a concert featuring music and narration highlighting key aspects of Transfiguration’s 70 years. The celebration will feature songs by American composer, Natalie Sleeth, and will be directed by Lara Capparuccia, music director for Transfiguration. The concert will be followed with a reception and the public is invited to attend. On Aug. 6, the Most Reverend Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh, will celebrate the Mass at 10 a.m.
“The early years found the few Catholic families in Duplin County worshiping in neighboring counties or in their homes with a visiting priest until Transfiguration of Jesus mission was established in Wallace in 1952,” said Julia Callahan, historian and publicist for Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church. “It was so named because its establishment closely coincided with the Feast of the Transfiguration Holy Day in August.”
According to Callahan, the sanctuary — an hexagonal shape representing the seven tribes of the state’s Native Americans — was dedicated in 1965.
“Membership skyrocketed in the late 20th century as many from norther and Midwestern states retired to Duplin County,” said Callahan, adding that the flourishing pork, poultry, and agricultural industries attracted Hispanic workers.
“Transfiguration is a church of service to others in the community and elsewhere by regularly contributing to Wallace’s Presbyterian Church’s Helping Hands food pantry (and) participating in Feed Our Hungry Children Ministry,” said Callahan.
The Feed Our Hungry Children Ministry is an ecumenical coalition of churches in Wallace which provides weekend backpacks of food for needy school children. But the church’s involvement in the community doesn’t stop there. According to Callahan, Transfiguration’s Knights of Columbus chapter sponsors an annual golf tournament, “raising $62,000 in the last 11 years for Duplin County’s Exceptional Students’ program to supplement educational material for physically and mentally handicapped children in local schools.”
They also award scholarships to graduating seniors and sponsor local sports competitions for area youth, and “have raised over $37,000, and provided food and water to help Hurricane Florence victims,” said Callahan, adding that they collected and sent large boxes of clothes and other non perishable items to hurricane victims in Central America.
As the church proceeds toward its centenary, Fr. Randy Gonzales, CICM, and current pastor says his vision for the church is that Transfiguration continues “to be a place where men and women of every language, origin, and culture come to find a spiritual home.”