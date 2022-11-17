...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
On Nov. 10 Wallace town leaders and Public Services workers celebrated the grand opening of the new Public Services Operations Center.
WALLACE — Taking a break from the day-to-day business of maintaining and repairing the things that make a town run, Wallace Public Services workers joined with town leaders on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Public Services Operations Center.
The operations center is housed in the old National Guard Armory that served the region and nation from 1961 until its closure in 2016.
The National Guard deeded the 5-acre, 16,000-square-foot property over to the town when the facility closed, but much work needed to be done before workers could put it to use. Construction work and upfitting had to be done in the following years, and the building was gradually used more and more as storage and a base of operations while the much smaller, old public works facility on East Murphy Street was phased out and sold.
Public Services Director Brent Dean and Mayor Jason Wells did the honor of cutting the red ribbon to officially re-dedicate the facility at noon on Thursday.
Wells acknowledged that many people over the years worked to make the project a reality. Mayor Pro Tem Wannetta Carlton spoke of a time when she and her sister attended dances and other events that were held there while the building was still in use by the National Guard. She was impressed with the tour of the new renovations.
Former Mayor Charley Farrior served from 1969 to 1975 in the National Guard in the same building.
Farrior shared that while he was still mayor, former Congressman David Henderson, of Wallace, helped the town receive the building and property because the original deed spelled out that once it was no longer needed by the National Guard it would revert back to the town.
In the meantime, the town outgrew its former space on East Murphy Street. Renovations were made to modernize the office spaces. Outside fencing was also added to increase security, and plans are being made to add covered storage areas for heavy equipment.
The old Murphy Street Public Works yard was sold in October 2021 to local contractor Synergetic Service Corp for $150,000. Those funds, along with federal monies, have been used to pay for the nearly $550,000 renovations.
More federal grant money is expected, including a nearly $70,000 grant for a permanent electricity generator that will come in handy during and in the aftermath of storms, like hurricanes and ice storms, that cause power outages.
The new facility puts more town services into a central location, since it sits across Old Wilmington Road from the town Wastewater Treatment Plant.