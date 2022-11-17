Wallace celebrates a new use for an old building

On Nov. 10 Wallace town leaders and Public Services workers celebrated the grand opening of the new Public Services Operations Center.

 Contributed

WALLACE — Taking a break from the day-to-day business of maintaining and repairing the things that make a town run, Wallace Public Services workers joined with town leaders on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Public Services Operations Center.

The operations center is housed in the old National Guard Armory that served the region and nation from 1961 until its closure in 2016.