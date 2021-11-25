WALLACE — Who doesn’t love a parade.
Organizers of the Wallace Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade say they have about the same number of entries as they had in 2019, however they are making it a goal for the annual event to be even larger and better this year.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and follow its traditional route, beginning at the old Walmart shopping center on Norwood Street by KFC, continuing down Norwood until taking a right turn down Main Street and ending near First Baptist Church.
Parade chairperson Valerie Johnson said they will accept new entries, such as antique cars, tractors, pageant queens and business vehicles, until Dec. 1. The parade will also feature bands, Sudan clown units, first responder vehicles, floats and, of course, the man of the hour, Santa himself.
For more information, or to enter the parade, Johnson can be reached at 910-271-1722.