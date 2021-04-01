WALLACE — In a change from its regular once-a-month meeting schedule, the Wallace Town Council met in a mid-month work session on Thursday to discuss a wide ranging set of topics from a proposed public safety center, a change to tax collections, residential development and an economic development incentive package.
Though no formal action was taken during the meeting, it was a predictor of things to come as the council directed town manager Larry Bergman and others to push several items forward for action to be taken in the next few months.
First on the agenda was a discussion of plans for a proposed town public safety center to be located at the corner of Southerland and Graham Streets, near town hall.
The proposed facility will eventually house the fire and police departments, as well as Duplin County Emergency Medical Services. After weeding out several proposals, the council directed a panel including Wallace Fire Chief Chuck Farrior, Police Chief Jimmy Crayton and Finance Director Rob Taylor to continue conversations with Stewart Cooper Newell Architects of Gastonia, N.C., to provide a space and needs study before designing the facility.
The panel will also negotiate fees with the architecture firm.
Tax collector Chris Martin recently announced that he will be leaving the town on March 31 to pursue a position out of state, and that change in personnel has led to an opportunity to both eliminate a position and possibly improve the town’s tax collection rate, Bergman said.
“The opportunity is there for the town to essentially farm out our tax collections to the Duplin County Tax Office,” Bergman said. “There are some opportunities for us to save some money and bring in some more revenue.”
If the town hands the job of tax collection over, Duplin County will charge a fee of 2 percent of the amount they collect. In an analysis prepared by the finance director, the town expects to see an additional $95,000 added to its coffers in potential savings and increased revenue. Currently the town’s collection rate is just above 93 percent, and the county is averaging slightly more than 97 percent.
“They are already doing some of this work for us,” Taylor said. “They are already collecting fire tax, and they pass that on to us. The DMV is collecting vehicle property tax, and they pass that on to us. So there’s an awful lot of redundancy there.”
Council members asked Bergman and Taylor to continue discussions with the county to come up with a contractual agreement to turn the job over. Any agreement will have to be adopted formally by the council.
In a discussion of economic development and incentives to increase the town’s inventory of housing, the council discussed a couple of options to include the possibility of a reduction or elimination of utility capacity fees, often referred to as impact fees. Utility fees are charged when a new home or multi-housing unit is added to the town’s water and sewer utilities.
“We need to do any and everything we can to get people to build houses in Wallace,” council member Frank Brinkley said.
Council member Jason Wells agreed.
“We’ve got to do it now,” Wells said. “There’s a shortage in houses. We’re really in a crisis. We’ve got companies that can’t expand, and we’ve got companies that can’t come here because we don’t have housing.”
“We can try it, and if it doesn’t attract them, we can always go back to where we are now,” he added.
Members directed Bergman to look into impact fees in other towns and come back at the council’s meeting in April with a recommendation.
Another incentive toward economic development was discussed that would potentially include a rebate on property taxes for improved properties. For example, if a vacant lot carries a tax value of $100,000, and a business builds a $1 million building on the lot, then the town would rebate all or a portion of the additional taxes that would be realized from the improvements that were made. Essentially the property would be taxed at the $100,000 level for a certain period of time.