The Wallace Woman’s Club, a landmark white wooden-frame building at the corner of Northeast Railroad and East Murray Streets, has hosted numerous wedding receptions, preschool graduations, art shows and hundreds of other events for more than 80 years. On Thursday evening, the Town Council appointed 11 Wallace citizens to guide its continued preservation and use.
According to town documents, the building was originally funded through the efforts of the Wallace Woman’s Club in 1938 and 1939, and was designed by Wallace native and Wilmington Architect Leslie Boney. Behind the Woman’s Club, the Wanoca Outdoor Theatre, a small amphitheater with concrete benches and a covered stage, was built in 2000 by the Wallace Revitalization Association.
The new commission was set up to help market the use of the building, consider potential expansion plans, preserve the facilities and generally make better use of the building and theater going forward. Both facilities are available for private rental by contacting the Wallace Town Hall at 910-285-4136.
The new commission is expected to meet at least quarterly, with its first meeting to be set soon, town manager Larry Bergman said. The new members were appointed with staggered terms to keep the panel from having to replace all members at one time.
Five panel appointees’ terms will expire in August 2023. Those members are Tasha Redd, Jackie Nicholson, Kathy Wallace, Brenda Rivas-Diaz and Tabatha Wells. Six remaining appointees will serve until Aug. 2024. They are Emily Lee, Susan Carter, Candace Knowles, Marney Crayton, Meredith Perritt and Darlene Leysath.