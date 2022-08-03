arrest
Duplin Times

WALLACE – William Jeffrey Carter, a Wallace councilman who has served with the town for more than a decade is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8 and Oct. 6 for two charges of driving while impaired.

The 70-year-old councilman was first arrested by the Wallace Police Department on June 20 at approximately 8:25 p.m. at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. He was driving a white ford truck.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com