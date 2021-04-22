As he maneuvers the orange Kubota four-wheel-drive vehicle through the weeds, vines, and rough terrain of the banks of Little Rockfish Creek, Wallace Public Works Director Brent Dean has to stop and shift into a lower gear to make it across some of the trenches and washouts that have been his target for the last few months.
The all-terrain two-seater vehicle is about the only way to make it through the soft sand and mud, and sometimes it still gets stuck.
“We live in a wet area, there’s no doubt about that,” Dean says with a laugh.
Thursday afternoon’s bumpy ride isn’t just for fun. Dean is examining more work that needs to be done in a cleanout effort that should help alleviate some areas of flooding when Duplin County is drenched with heavy coastal rains, like the ones that seem to hit every few years in tropical storms, hurricanes, and nor’easters.
Parts of the creek are now very clean and lush with new green grass growing beside the peaceful waters, however other areas, farther into the woods, are a mess with clogged up branches and logs from fallen trees holding back the water. In some places, old drainage tile has been washed away, leaving heavily eroded areas and piles of sand and dirt blocking the creek, which eventually flows into the Northeast Cape Fear River.
In July 2020, the town signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to receive a grant that would pay for cleaning debris and making a few repairs to the creek bed after it was damaged in the historic flooding of Hurricane Florence in 2018. Little Rockfish Creek, which is one of the town’s main drainage arteries, is the waterway that can be seen running from the Boney Mill Pond, under NC 41 and out to the bridge on NC 11 near Old Wilmington Road.
The original grant was $108,000 from the federal government, and the town had to kick in an additional $10,000 of local stormwater funds, town manager Larry Bergman said.
The job, however, proved to be much bigger than the original grant could pay for.
The first step in the project was to mow the banks with bush hogs so workers could examine conditions and identify the areas to be cleaned out and repaired, Bergman said. Workers found that floodwaters from storms had caused both litter and trees to clog up the creek in some areas, and caused severe erosion and washouts in others. The restricted flow of the water leads to flooding in low-lying areas around town.
Retired Public Works Director Jerry James was rehired by the town on a part-time basis to help close out some projects that had been funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Bergman said he deserves credit for finding additional grant money to help pay for the Little Rockfish Creek project.
James’ persistence resulted in the town being awarded an additional $465,000 to pay for the project, Bergman said. The town will have to pay another $54,000 of local stormwater funds to receive the grant, and the Wallace Town Council unanimously approved the expenditure on April 8.
“The project is important in that it helps keep us able to access our utilities in the area for inspections and maintenance,” Bergman said Thursday, “but most importantly it maintains and optimizes the flow of that creek especially during heavy rains and tropical storms. Keeping that waterway flowing without obstructions can directly impact and prevent flooding in other places. Several major stormwater “paths” eventually find their way to this creek.”
The current project has to be wrapped up by November, Dean said.
“The clock is ticking on us,” he said. “We’re about to get really busy again.”
Bergman said the town continues to look for other grant opportunities, and they are looking forward to learning more about the money that will be available in the American Rescue Plan stimulus funds that were recently approved by Congress and will become available in the coming months.