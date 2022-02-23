Duplin County Sheriff's Office deputies seized approximately 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 1 pound of ecstasy, 20.7 grams of oxycodone, $6,120, and six handguns after searching a Bug Town Lane residence.
Duplin County Sheriff's Office
Brandon Huffin
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office
WALLACE - Brandon Huffin was arrested and taken to Duplin County Jail under a $1,650,000 secured bond for multiple drug trafficking and firearm offenses announced the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Huffin fled from detectives and special agents with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement while the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Bug Town Lane in Wallace on Feb. 19.
During the traffic stop, Huffin fled on foot, but after a brief pursuit he was taken into custody, officials reported.
“A search of Huffin revealed approximately 38 grams of crack cocaine, 7.5 grams of marijuana, and $40,114 in US Currency,” officials reported.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and seized approximately 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 1 pound of ecstasy, 20.7 grams of oxycodone, $6,120, and six handguns after searching a Bug Town Lane residence.
“Of the handguns seized, two were found to be stolen,” officials reported.
Huffin was charged with five counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking opiates, two counts of trafficking MDMA, PWIMSD marijuana, PWIMSD schedule II, six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.