Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation

Picture above from left to right are Wallace Mayor Jason Wells, Brenda Rivas-Diaz, Luis Galan, and Francisco Rivas-Diaz on Thursday, Oct.13 during the Wallace monthly council meeting. Hispanic Heritage month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

WALLACE — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to recognize the Hispanic culture, honor Hispanics achievements and contributions to the United States.

In observance of the special month, the Town of Wallace issued a proclamation read by Mayor Jason Wells during the Wallace Town Council monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct.13.

