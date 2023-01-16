...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5
to 8 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Hatteras to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
WALLACE — A 24-year-old Wallace man was brought into custody by police last week, and charged with taking sexual advantage of a 13-year-old girl over the course of a year.
Jose Enrique Moradel was arrested and charged with felonious statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, four counts of felonious indecent liberties with a child, and misdemeanor sexual battery, said Wallace Police Detective Weston Padgett on Friday afternoon. The charges were made after a lengthy investigation and numerous interviews, he said.
The girl came with her mother to the Wallace Police Department to report that “he had been sexually assaulting her on more than one occasion,” Padgett said. “It started a year ago in Rose HIll and then there were a handful of incidents that occurred in Wallace.”
Moradel was detained without incident in Rose Hill and brought back to Wallace for questioning. He’s currently being held in Duplin County Jail under $210,000 bond.
Due to her young age, Padgett explained that the victim was interviewed by a child advocate at the TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. Child advocate interviewers are trained to perform forensic interviews with victims while minimizing the trauma of having to participate in the investigative process.
According to the TEDI BEAR website, the interview is conducted by a staff member with special training in how children of different ages think, feel and communicate. It is recorded on video so the child will not have to repeat the information more than necessary during the investigation process.
With the child’s and caregiver’s consent, the interview may also be observed over closed-circuit television by law enforcement and other appropriate professionals. The child’s caregiver is interviewed separately. The interview may also be used to help with the child’s medical evaluation.
Padgett commended the victim and her mother for having the bravery to come to authorities with the information.
Moradel’s first appearance before a judge was on Friday. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Duplin County District Court.