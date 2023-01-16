WALLACE — A 24-year-old Wallace man was brought into custody by police last week, and charged with taking sexual advantage of a 13-year-old girl over the course of a year.

Jose Enrique Moradel was arrested and charged with felonious statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, four counts of felonious indecent liberties with a child, and misdemeanor sexual battery, said Wallace Police Detective Weston Padgett on Friday afternoon. The charges were made after a lengthy investigation and numerous interviews, he said.