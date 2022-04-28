WALLACE — Bryant Lamont Williams Jr., of Wallace, is wanted by Wallace Police Department after a violent incident on Monday, April 18 at the Fast Lane in Wallace.
According to law enforcement the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. The suspect who is accused of attempting to rob a person was using a handgun with a large drum magazine. Authorities reported that the victim fled into a nearby convenience store, and while the victim was inside the store, the suspect stole money from the victims’ vehicle.
Officers with the Wallace Police Department arrived at the scene and boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he was attempting to flee.
“He struck two patrol cars with his vehicle before fleeing onto Highway 41 traveling westbound. Officers chased him on Highway 41, to Cornwallis Road, to Providence Church Road,” said Wallace Police Captain Weston Padgett.
Williams was driving a black Nissan Maxima, which now has significant damage to the passenger door and likely damage to the rear bumper as well, according to law enforcement.
The chase was terminated near Cornwallis, and Providence Church roads due to heavy rains and unsafe driving conditions.
Williams is wanted for the Attempted Armed Robbery of a person, Felony Breaking and Entering to a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, and Misdemeanor Hit and Run.
“We are following up on leads/tips we have received in an attempt to locate him,” said Captain Padgett. “We are encouraging him and asking his family/friends to encourage him to voluntarily turn himself in.”
Persons with information on Williams’ whereabouts, can contact the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.