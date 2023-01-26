...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Mercedes Potter stands next to James Lee, the winner of $2 million lottery prize, on Jan. 17 at the lottery headquarters. After paying the required state and federal tax withholdings, Lee took home $855,006.
WALLACE — The North Carolina Education Lottery announced James Lee of Wallace as the lucky winner of a $2 million prize after buying a $20 scratch-off at Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 Highway in Wallace.
Lee collected his prize as a lump sum of $1.2 million instead of the $100,000 annuity over 20 years, taking home $855,006 after paying the required state and federal tax withholdings.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the Lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.
A report by the Fiscal Research Division of the NC General Assembly published by the NCEL shows that in Fiscal Year 2021, Duplin County education programs received $4,195,746 in funding.
The report said $727,398 provided 134 Duplin children with a free academic preschool experience through the NC Pre-K program, which serves four-year-olds at risk of falling behind.
It said $147,598 provided 132 scholarships. These scholarships are based on student financial need and help cover the costs of attending a state university or community college.
Two hundred sixty eight grants were provided by $54,963 through the UNC Need-Based Grant Program.
Non-instructional support funds totaling $2,387,625 helped support the operations of public and charter schools in Duplin to help with the costs of support staff such as office assistants, custodians, and substitute teachers.
Over $121,431 helped cover the cost of school-provided transportation like bus drivers’ salaries, fuel, and other related costs.
And $756,731 went to help build and repair schools. “This helps meet needs that otherwise would have to be paid for by other means such as property taxes.”
The lottery money provided to the state, is directed by elected officials in the state legislature who decide the best use the funds.
For more details on how lottery funds make a difference in Duplin, visit nclottery.com and click on the Impact tab. For the past 17 years, lottery funds have contributed a cumulative $49.3 million to Duplin education programs.