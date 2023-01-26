James Lee

Mercedes Potter stands next to James Lee, the winner of $2 million lottery prize, on Jan. 17 at the lottery headquarters. After paying the required state and federal tax withholdings, Lee took home $855,006.

 North Carolina Education Lottery

WALLACE — The North Carolina Education Lottery announced James Lee of Wallace as the lucky winner of a $2 million prize after buying a $20 scratch-off at Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 Highway in Wallace.

Lee collected his prize as a lump sum of $1.2 million instead of the $100,000 annuity over 20 years, taking home $855,006 after paying the required state and federal tax withholdings.

