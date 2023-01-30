Wallace PD receives donation to purchase AED device

Pictured above, from left to right are Officer Arthur Gomez, Captain David Morgan, Ben Burger, Sergeant Darrell Blanton, Robert Cannady, and Harvey Knowles. On the back from left to right are Robert Salmon, and Mike Rivenbark.

 Wallace Police Department

WALLACE — Members of the Wallace Masonic Lodge, and the Duplin County Shrine Club presented the Wallace Police Department with checks in the amount of $900 each on Jan. 18. The funds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine.

“Our overall goal is to have an AED in every vehicle the Wallace Police Department has in its fleet,” said Captain David Morgan, with the Wallace Police Department explaining the two organizations split the cost of an AED machine. “Each AED is approximately $1,800.”

