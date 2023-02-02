In more than one way, Wallace police chief Jimmy Crayton has been selected as a leader among his peers.
At a recent conference among the NC Association of Police Chiefs, held in Cherokee, Crayton was elected Director of Region VIII of the association. He will sit on the association board of directors and will represent police chiefs and departments in Duplin, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Wayne and Wilson counties.
Crayton said the whole thing came as a big and pleasant surprise.
“I did not expect to get elected,” Crayton said. “I didn’t even know this position was going to be available this year.”
Outgoing Regional Director, Chief Paul Burdette, of the Beaufort Police Department, was elected to serve as Sergeant of Arms for the Association, leaving his position as Regional Director vacant.
“He nominated me to fill his spot,” Crayton said. “I was not expecting it, but indeed honored at the opportunity. I was then elected by the membership of chiefs from North Carolina who were in attendance.”
“Being in this position is certainly advantageous to my career, but more importantly, the citizens of Wallace and Duplin County benefit by having a chief sitting on the board.”
“Serving in this role will keep me in the forefront of emerging issues in law enforcement locally and nationally,” he explained. “This will allow me to bring those issues and information to all the law enforcement in Duplin County. From grant writing/application to legal issues to manpower requests, the NCACP is a tremendous resource for law enforcement agencies who need assistance in most any area of policing. I will serve as a conduit for our local agencies.”
Crayton said he plans to hold training and meetings in Wallace, “which will bring recognition and business to the town and our county.”
The directorship isn’t the only leadership position Crayton has taken on recently, though.
He was also elected to serve on the Executive Board for the NC FBI National Academy Associates. The FBI National Academy Associates is an international organization of senior law enforcement officials dedicated to providing their communities and profession with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education, and information.
Crayton attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., in 2020. The FBI National Academy Associates supports young leaders through its Youth Leadership Program.
Crayton’s primary role on the board is as the Youth Leadership Program coordinator, he said.
The program is designed to “offer enrichment opportunities in support of exceptional young leaders’ drive for knowledge and their desire to make a difference in the world.”
The program goal is to develop a community of socially conscious and service-minded leaders, he explained. The Youth Leadership Program is made possible and hosted by the FBI National Academy Associates. This program focuses on eight days of intensive instruction for 62 participants.
Crayton will be assisting in the selection of the national candidates and the state candidates for the program. He is also responsible for the planning and administration of the state-level program to be held in Raleigh
“I’d love to have some Duplin County students represented at this program,” he said.
Applicants had better hurry, though. The deadline for entering either the national or state-level programs is Feb. 3. The one-week long sessions are held in June in both Quantico, Va., and in Raleigh at the Highway Patrol Training Center.
For more information on the Youth Leadership Program, contact Crayton at the Wallace Police Department.