In more than one way, Wallace police chief Jimmy Crayton has been selected as a leader among his peers.

At a recent conference among the NC Association of Police Chiefs, held in Cherokee, Crayton was elected Director of Region VIII of the association. He will sit on the association board of directors and will represent police chiefs and departments in Duplin, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Wayne and Wilson counties.