WALLACE — The Wallace Police Department held its first awards banquet last Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Wallace Women’s Club Building on Railroad Street.
Town dignitaries, community members, and law enforcement officials with their families were present for the inaugural event.
Wallace Police chief James Crayton was the emcee for the night. Mayor Jason Wells opened the ceremony, followed by Reverend Dr. James Page, who gave the invocation.
Officers Chuck Christiansen, Arthur Gomez, Ivan Sanchez, and Brandon Massey were called to the front where each one took their oath as they stood next to a family member. Officers Alberto Ramirez and Chris Braswell were promoted to sergeant.
Chief Crayton gave out community awards to people selected by staff to be recognized. Harvey Knowles received the Citizen of the Year award. Dwayne Peterson received the Distinguished Service Award, and RW Auto Repair was named Business of the Year for their hard work throughout the years working on the police cars.
There was a special officer awards presentation given to four officers who made a big impact in the life of a community member over the summer.
In June, four officers saved the life of a woman who passed out in the local Walmart. The officers acted quickly and without hesitation to help the unconscious woman who was not breathing for over 15 minutes. The officers performed CPR on her the entire time until an ambulance could arrive and even had to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine on her. Because of their actions, the woman was able to enjoy another 33 days with her family before she passed away, explained Chief Crayton, who got emotional as he shared the story.
The officers who received the Life Saver Award were Captain David Morgan, Captain Weston Padgett, Sergeant Darrell Blanton, and Officer Dustin Harmon. The Walmart manager on duty at the time, Robert Davis, was also recognized although he was not in attendance.
“The officers pick on me because I get emotional anytime I talk about Jesus, my family, or my officers,” Chief Crayton said with a laugh.
Lastly, there was a special presentation given by Tom Teachey of House of Raeford’s FLOCK Ministry. He spoke about the work they do in the community and gave The Life Saver Award recipients $250 gas cards and $250 gift cards to Billy’s Pork. Logan Smith of Blue Cross Blue Shield NC also spoke about their donation of AED’s to the department. It is the goal of Chief Crayton to have an AED in every patrol car, so they can always be prepared to save a life. An average price of an AED runs between $1,800-$2s500, so BCBSNC saved the department potentially $5,000 by donating two of them.
Civilians aren’t the only ones that suffer from heart issues. Crayton spoke about the statistics of an officer and their health. The life expectancy of an officer is 22 years less than a civilian. 46 is the average age of the first heart attack for an officer compared to 65 for the general public.
Police officers are 25 times more likely to die of a heart attack than they are to die at the hands of an offender. These numbers are due to things such as working long hours and overtime, eating on the road, stress, and PTSD from things they see in the field. The department decided to implement a wellness program for the officers to try to combat these statistics.
“We have six chaplains. We have black, white, and Hispanic chaplains across multiple denominations of faith. We have a partnership with Dr. Richie’s office here in Wallace for physicals and cardiac testing and stuff. Then we have partnerships with Dr. Graybars Chiropractic office, and there is a physical fitness component to our wellness plan. We also have our gym that they have access to 24/7. We have a partnership with the FMRT Group for psychological evaluations and appointments, and then Woodmen of the World life insurance,” stated Crayton.
The meal for the night was donated by Mission BBQ in Wilmington. They are known for supporting several organizations as their mission is to serve those that serve us. Mission BBQ donated meals for 150 people which would have cost the station $2,500.
The event was a success and the department plans to continue hosting the awards ceremony annually.