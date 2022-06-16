WALLACE — The town hall meeting in Wallace on June 9 had a busy list of things to discuss. First on the list was the return of an annual holiday tradition. Wallace Chamber of Commerce board member Ken Floyd presented dates for Christmas at Twilight to return on November 19th. This event features live music, shopping, and activities for the whole family leading into the Christmas season. “We are supporting local businesses and trying to get people downtown to shop, and if they are downtown spending money, they are going to spend money in the rest of the town,” Floyd argued. The town board approved the event date, but Mayor Wells said “we’ll have to remember there’s going to be added cost with this when it comes to Public Works and the Police Department”.
Next, Rob Taylor presented concerning financial investments and the NC Capital Management Trust (NCCMT). “Our primary objective for the town is to preserve and protect capital, our second is to get the best rates that we can…with safety and simplicity,” Taylor explained. “North Carolina is very strict about what municipalities and governments in this state can invest in. In North Carolina you can only invest in US Treasury bills, Treasury notes or bonds, the state investment pool, money market mutual funds, or certificate deposits.”
Taylor explained that the town’s money is currently earning 0.30% and 0.25% in its accounts with United Community Bank and United Bank. With the NCCMT the rates would be 0.72% with expected increases from there following what happens with the Federal Reserve lending rate. Taylor explained that the trust is a 35-year old money market fund invested in treasury bills and other US government backed investments, and it has same-day liquidity. “We are in the minority of cities that have not invested in them. Just about every town and city in the state of North Carolina has money invested with the NC Trust Fund,” Taylor said. “2.5 million dollars at 0.30% is $7,500 a year. With the current NCCMT rate of 0.72% that would be $18,000. We would make an extra $10,500 just by putting money over to the trust right now.” The council voted to approve moving money to the trust.
Next, the board opened to public comments, and Lawrence Kenan came forward to express concern about the lack of sidewalks providing safe ways to access businesses in town. Planning Director Rod Fritz came forward with a possible solution. “I just applied for a pedestrian and bicycle safety grant from NCDOT, and I should know by the fall whether or not we can get some of that money to do a master plan for pedestrian and bicycle safety around town…there are some things being looked at and approved (to address this concern for the town).” Mayor Wells thanked Kenan for addressing his concerns to the town board, and he echoed the developer’s comments. “It don’t always happen as fast as I or anyone up here wants it to…but we ask you to hold us accountable and make sure we get it done.”
Taylor then returned to talk about tax revenues. “We have a 45% reduction in past due taxes. We are at 94.92% collected, so we have surpassed last year’s collection rate and we still have two months to go,” Taylor said.
Town Manager Larry Bergman then discussed the 2022-2023 budget. Included in the approved budget will be a 5% to all utility rates, an additional $2500 to the Chamber of Commerce, and an undisclosed increase to Parks and Recreation for additional staffing. “The general fund budget is balanced at 5,105,013. The utility fund (water and sewer) is balanced at 4,220,000. The airport fund is balanced at 211,000. The stormwater drainage fund is balanced at 454,200. Our tax rate stays the same at $0.62 per $100 of value. That is what the council ultimately approved,” Bergman said. Council member William Carter requested solar-powered speed signs be worked into the budget to slow down speeding vehicles. Council member Jason Davis asked for documentation to be provided showing the long-term debt commitments of the town and how they will impact the budget. Taylor explained that few purchases are debts in the budget; most were grant funded or bought outright. The larger debt commitments are tied to capital projects that have not been fully determined how they will be funded.
A rezoning request was approved for 12 acres adjacent to Wallace Elementary School to be developed into a 32-lot subdivision. The conditional rezoning will include street lighting, a side walk on NC 11 Highway to connect to the school, buffers between the school and residential areas, and street trees.
Bergman and Finance Director Rob Taylor then presented policies concerning debt and fund management as well as a five-year capital improvement plan. The management policies established ratios and minimums for debts to stay within, and the five year plan, according to Bergman, will be “updated annually and used as a planning tool to help in applying for grants” in the future.
Next, the town council approved expanding the ABC board from three to five members with two new appointees that will serve a three year term. Appointees were suggested, discussed, and voted on. The two new appointees are known local business persons: Charles Rawlins and Gwen Alston. ABC Board compensation was reduced from $175 to $105 individually to accommodate for the expanded members without putting any additional stress on the budget.
Next, two capital projects were approved for stormwater drainage. A $250,000 Golden Leaf grant was awarded to the town for stormwater erosion repair along Currie and Duplin streets. Repairs are estimated to exceed the grant amount, so the board approved applying for additional grants for coverage. A $110,000 grant from the Soil and Water Conservation Commission Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) was awarded to rehabilitate approximately 600 linear feet of drainage along Stevens known as the Green Mile.
Next, Gage King presented a $414,000 grant funded road relocation project on Wallace Airport Road and Old Mill Road. The relocation will allow for the airport to extend the airport runway. The proposed project prepares the land for a bid out of road construction to happen next year. “This is an eight month work authorization that includes the design work, the detailed topography survey, and the wetlands delineation,” King explained. The project proposal was approved by the airport board to included several hundred man hours, but it has to go to an independent third party outside of North Carolina to affirm the hours are within reason. The Wallace town board approved the project contingent on the approval of the third party assessment.
Planning Director Rod Fritz requested a rezoning approval for a 1.6 acre property on South NC 41 Highway to be changed from residential to a highway business (HB). The owners want to start a farm to market restaurant in that space. A public hearing was established by the board to further discuss the request on July 14 after 6p.m.
Bergman presented a request to close an unimproved roadway between the Woodman of the World Lodge and the Church of God property at 419 W. Cliff Street. The Woodman of the World wants to sell the property as a church, daycare, or business. The board discussed how closure could effect the sale, future development, or access to either properties. Closure of the road would revert the property equally to owners on either side of it, but partial closure of the road was discussed as the better long-term option. A public hearing was established by the board to further discuss the request on August 11th after 6PM.
Mayor Wells asked for final reports from various department heads in the room. Wallace Police Department reported responding to two medical calls because EMS was out of place. The first was an unconscious elderly female and the second was an overdose victim. In both cases, the officers were able to bring the persons back to life. Public Works reported updates on plant assessments, engineering quotes, and movement into the armory. Water and Sewer reported updates for plant assessment and planning for upgrades and expansion.
Mayor Wells then opened for council reports. Mayor Pro-tem Wannetta Carlton said, “I think it is a disgrace that we have so many military people in this town and no flags from the town for a memorial or 4th of July. We need to do something productive for military people here (and not let ourselves continue to be outshined by other towns around us).” Carlton also echoed Kenan’s concerns earlier about sidewalks as well as some areas of negative activity on Powell Street. “I should be able to drive down any street I want to go in this town and not have traffic stopped by a drug dealer,” Carlton said.
Council member Jason Davis said several street lights in town that are out and asked what would need to be done to address fixing them.
Council member Frank Brinkley expressed frustration over engineer costs and the delayed time of projects. “We need to think about hiring our own engineer and sharing that engineer with other towns so we wouldn’t have to absorb all the cost on our own. I see all these engineering fees and think we can more than compensate hiring our own then maybe we could get some things done faster around here. Nothing is getting done, and I’m tired of making excuses about it! We’ve been talking about the airport since 2013 and we are just now getting ready to do a road–and we’re still a year and a half away? We’re going to be dead and gone before we get an airport! Things need to start rolling faster than they are.”
Bergman updated the council on surveys and land concerns in preparation for a waste water treatment plant with a dike for storm protection. He also updated the council on discussions with library staff to extend hours to 6 p.m. The council discussed wanting to make availability open later. “When I hear that someone in Wallace is having to go to Kenansville to go to a library because ours is closed, that’s a problem,” Mayor Wells said.