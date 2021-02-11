KENANSVILLE — Blake Wallace announced to The Duplin Times on Monday morning that he is retiring as Sheriff of Duplin County when his current term ends in December 2022.
Wallace, a law enforcement officer in North Carolina for 22 years, has served as the county’s sheriff for the past two decades.
“I am very proud of Duplin County and my family’s long history here,” Wallace said. “After much thought, prayer and consideration, I have decided to not seek a sixth term. I look forward to finding new ways to serve the people of our great county after my tenure as sheriff comes to an end.”
Wallace spoke about those who served under him, and about his love for both the job and Duplin County.
“Serving as sheriff since 2002, has been the highest honor of my professional career, and I am humbled by the trust the people of Duplin County have placed in me. I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received all these years.
“Further, I am extremely proud of the men and women, past and present, who serve so selflessly to protect the citizens of this great county. Because of their dedication, we have built one of the finest Sheriff’s Offices in North Carolina.”
The Duplin Times will feature a look back on his career in next week’s newspaper.