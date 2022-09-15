WALLACE — Town Manager Larry Bergman led much of the discussion at the Wallace town hall meeting for September.

First, Bergman presented the amended contracts with AMI Fortiline for the new metering system as well as the recommended financing for it. Financial Director Rob Taylor gathered bids from three different banks for financing, and their offers ranged from 3.85% to 3.24%. The lowest bid from United Community Bank was recommended for financing up to 1 Million over a five year term.