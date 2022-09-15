WALLACE — Town Manager Larry Bergman led much of the discussion at the Wallace town hall meeting for September.
First, Bergman presented the amended contracts with AMI Fortiline for the new metering system as well as the recommended financing for it. Financial Director Rob Taylor gathered bids from three different banks for financing, and their offers ranged from 3.85% to 3.24%. The lowest bid from United Community Bank was recommended for financing up to 1 Million over a five year term.
Next, Bergman presented an ordinance that would enable Duplin County Animal Control to respond to calls within Wallace–especially in areas of urgent need. According to Duplin County Animal Control, they operate within “unincorporated areas of Duplin County and within all municipalities and townships which have a standing resolution or ordinance (accepting their services).” The board voted to approve the ordinance.
Next, Bergman gave an update on the process towards USDA grant funding for a public safety building and renovations to town hall. “Engineering plans are needed to apply for USDA funding, and we have to be further along in the project preparation to apply,” Bergman said. The engineering firm, Stewart-Cooper-Newell quoted $38,650 to do the plans for the public safety building and $25,240 for the renovation plans for town hall. The council discussed how reasonable it is to spend 40K+ at the chance for funding and still not get anywhere on the project.
Next, Bergman presented several items requesting public hearings to be set. The first item is to clarify language concerning setbacks and parking limits in Highway Business (HB) zoning areas. The second item was to annex a property on Highway 11. The third item was to annex a property at 5412 S. Highway 41. Annexations are a 60-90 day process and start with a public hearing. The fourth item was concerning alley street closing between the historic Russ Chevrolet building and buildings between E. Main Street and E. Boney Street. The lot was sold, and the new owner wants to create a business that provides outdoor entertainment in part of the space. The rest of the alley would still be accessible from S.E. Railroad Street, but concerns have been expressed about how partial closure will affect the other businesses on that block. For example, a fire truck can’t access the alley from the other end, and development in that area could inhibit other emergency vehicle access as well. The board voted to approve public hearings to be set for all four items on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Any persons with personal or business interest in the areas mentioned should be present to express their concerns at the meeting.
Next, Bergman provided updates concerning the applications for state grants to fund replacement of well 14 and update the SCADA system that monitors wells, elevated tanks, and water pumps. Replacement estimates total $2,056,400. The original application was not approved in the spring, but the board approved a second attempt for this fall.
“If grants are not approved, we will most likely reject the loan option in favor of finding other grant options,” Bergman said.
Next, Bergman discussed an amendment that would allow for simpler bidding out of services for architectural and engineering projects when the services are less than 50K. “The current adopted policy requires all architectural and engineering services to complete a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process no matter how trivial the project may be. This adds unnecessary cost and time to small projects,” Bergman explained. The amendment created two categories of services and allowed all projects 50K and under that are paid for by state or federal funds to follow the Uniform Guidance policy for small projects. Projects costing $50,001 to $250,000 will still require an RFQ. The board voted to approve adjusting the threshold and streamlining processes.
Next, Bergman discussed the financial budget reports. He pointed out an increase in sales tax revenue and noted that all budgets were “where they should be” at this point.
Council members requested monthly updates on all grant applications in process for projects in town. Council Member Jason Davis suggested a possible need to change the noise ordinance to include trucker noises like jake brakes and excessive noise late at night by businesses. Council members discussed speed and traffic issues around town. Mayor Pro Tem Wannetta Carlton pointed out that it was especially bad on Teachey and Royall. Carlton shared how she and Code Enforcement Officer Charles “Twig” Rollins have been riding around town together to identify houses in need of repair.
“When I saw the level of poverty that some people are living in here in Wallace it was unbelievable,” Carlton said. Carlton also advocated that the town should consider hiring someone to help with Economic Development.
Council Member Davis discussed purchasing a side arm cutter for mowing edges in town. He advocated that it would be a “good investment for the town” to get to areas quickly with one tractor. Mayor Jason Wells requested information about the town calling system. Town Manager Bergman confirmed the system is still in use, and he made plans to teach Mayor Wells how to use it to send out messages.
Mayor Wells lastly brought up the fact that Town Manager has been with the town for three years but only performance reviewed once.
“Mr. Bergman has done a great job and we need to document some of that. He’s a one man show and gets a lot of stuff done,” Mayor Wells said. “I’d like to have this (performance review) done by the end of the year.”
Bergman said that code enforcement has been pushing harder concerning laws on trucking and where they are parked. Code Enforcement Officer Rollins said that the ordinance states that “no truck over two axles can be in a residential area…that includes shipping containers, trailers that are bobtail, etc.” unless it is a government vehicle. Council member Frank Brinkley asked if there is a place in town that could be designated for working with the truckers.
Rollins said that is currently only allowed in Industrial (I) zones. It was discussed that any undeveloped area in an (I) zone could be of potential revenue as a truck service station.
The meeting ended in a closed session for acquisition of real property.