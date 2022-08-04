Gage King explains Airport Road Bid
Rebecca Whitman

WALLACE — At the July town hall meeting in Wallace, Tasha and Felix Arthur Herring shared plans to bring back the Back Street Festival on Aug. 13 at 208 SE Railroad St.

“There’s a lot of history on Back Street…so many entrepreneurs come from Back Street and want to come and be a part of celebrating that heritage,” Felix Herring said. “We’ve got entertainment from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. We will also have workshops for adoption, foster care, domestic violence, and teenage suicide.”

