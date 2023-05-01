Wallace Sign Ribbon Cutting

Pictured from left to right are Nichole Ramey, Steve Paes, Carol Paes, Rob Taylor, Mayor Jason Wells, Jimmy Crayton, Betty Earles, Nancy Carr, Raymond Spell and Curt Simpson. Mayor Wells cuts the ribbon marking the unveiling of the Welcome to Wallace sign on Monday, May 1.

 Ena Sellers/News Editor

WALLACE — The Town of Wallace held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of a Welcome to Wallace sign located on NC 41 Highway on Monday, May 1.

The ribbon cutting marked the completion of a project that has been in the works since last fall according to Steve Paes, who is a member of the Wallace Rotary Club and the grant chair.

