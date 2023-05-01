Pictured from left to right are Nichole Ramey, Steve Paes, Carol Paes, Rob Taylor, Mayor Jason Wells, Jimmy Crayton, Betty Earles, Nancy Carr, Raymond Spell and Curt Simpson. Mayor Wells cuts the ribbon marking the unveiling of the Welcome to Wallace sign on Monday, May 1.
WALLACE — The Town of Wallace held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of a Welcome to Wallace sign located on NC 41 Highway on Monday, May 1.
The ribbon cutting marked the completion of a project that has been in the works since last fall according to Steve Paes, who is a member of the Wallace Rotary Club and the grant chair.
“It was a collaborative effort between Rotarians and the town,” said Paes, who explained that part of the project was funded with Rotary district grants and funds from the local Rotary. “We also got money from a couple of different organizations.”
Paes’ wife, Carol, who was also attending the ceremony shared that Steve put a lot of man-hours into the project.
“It’s a way to cut cost,” said Paes. “My labor is free as a volunteer. I enjoy volunteering.”
The next step is to add lighting and flowers to the front of the sign. “We want to do something that lights it from dawn to dusk,” said Paes.
Paes shared that the land where the sign sits belongs to the Department of Transportation, which saved them time and money and already meets all DOT requirements.
“(DOT) gave us permission. Rob (Taylor) worked that deal and, therefore we don’t have to purchase anybody’s land,” added Paes.
Wallace Mayor Jason Wells shared his excitement to see the project come to fruition.
“We are just appreciative of the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce and all the other folks that worked hard on this project,” said Mayor Wells.
“We are trying to get all three corners of town so people feel welcome when they come to town. This is the first of several steps,” Mayor Wells added.