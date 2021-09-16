WALLACE — DeShelia Hall of Wallace, is a service manager with the Working Capital Fund, who was recently recognized for her contributions to the Office of Mission Support and dedication in support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment. She was awarded for excellent customer relations.
DeShelia completed the Excellence in Government Fellowship, a premier leadership development program designed to prepare government leaders to solve 21st century challenges. Graduates go on to plan, design and implement innovative solutions to address federal government’s biggest challenges and improve their agencies’ effectiveness.
The 1997 graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from North Carolina Central University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2001 and a Master of Public Administration Degree, where she graduated Suma Cum Laude in 2005, also from N.C. Central University. She is a member of New Christian Chapel Baptist Church and an active member of the Sigma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
DeShelia is the daughter of Mark and Sharon Hall of Teachey, NC. She is the granddaughter of Cora Lee Hall of Kenansville, the late Stedman Hall and the late Gladys Mitchell Keith.