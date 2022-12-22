WARSAW — The December Board of Commissioners meeting in Warsaw opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance followed by approval of the agenda and past meeting minutes. Resolutions for the sale of surplus property were approved. Then the meeting opened for public comments.
Dr. Wesley Boykin shared concerns about the budget planning process. “This is something that normally happens this time of year, so we’d like to see transparency on how that process will go,” he said. Later in the meeting, Town Manager Scotty Summerlin said the budgeting process actually normally starts in February or March.
Daniel Orr of E. Hill Street spoke about his concern about attrition in the Police Department.
“The citizens of this town need a good strong police force, and we are willing to do whatever it takes to help it operate at 100%,” he said. “We don’t want to live in an area where there is no active or fully functioning (police department).”
Public comments closed, and the Board moved on to reappointment of Joel Smith to the ABC board. “Mr. Smith had a vision to increase the ABC revenue to over a million annually, and the new ABC store at I-40 will only increase it more,” Mayor A.J. Connors said. “It just makes sense to keep Smith in that role as he is the one that has the vision for all this growth.” The board discussed and agreed to the reappointment.
Summerlin then discussed the town’s contract with Tons of Trash Solid Waste Collection. Issues with staffing and equipment have made the services have some problems, but Summerlin advocated for their renewal. “It is a Duplin County business, and that would keep the costs in Duplin County versus with a national competitor,” he said. The company does plan to have an increase in fees, however, and that gave the board pause as well as the fact that their “equipment is not self-contained and leaves a mess on the streets.”
Summerlin explained the contract could be held and bid out for other services but Tons of Trash and Green for Life are the only Trash services serving the area. The board voted to accept the fee increase of an extra $10 per ton of trash collected, and they tabled the issue of renewing the service’s contract. Summerlin cautioned the board to revisit the issue in January. “Though the contract isn’t up until March, you will need the time to handle all aspects of being able to bid out for new offers before the existing contract expires,” he explained.
The town manager then shared about a request to build a paved street off Stella along Victoria Street. “A local constructor and builder has partnered with the town to install utilities and would like to build up to nine new homes,” he explained. “They are asking the town to make the new street contingent on the Planning Board approval of their plans. This development would generate a $90,000-$95,000 tax base per home plus utilities revenue for each home. If the town constructs the road, the project will be feasible. If not, they will not be able to move forward.”
The road is estimated to cost $119,000 and take nine years for the town to recoup the cost of building it. Nevertheless, it would be affordable in the long run to increase the town’s revenue. Mayor Connors said that “we want progress for our town, but progress costs something.” Summerlin said there was already a waiting list for potential buyers for the homes. Town Clerk Lea Turner shared that excess funds in the Powell Bill for road construction could be used to help build the road. Commissioners Jack Hawes and Scotty Smith recommended tabling the issue until the planning board makes its recommendation, and the board voted to table it.
Warsaw Police Chief Patrick Gibbons and Captain S. Faircloth then made a presentation concerning staffing concerns at the Police Department.
“I cannot understate how dire this situation really is,” Chief Gibbons said. He presented a report showing guns and drugs seized recently in Warsaw. “Our PD is 71% staffed right now. Out to 21 local agencies within a reasonable commute to Warsaw–and all with the same qualifications as Warsaw PD–we have the bottom pay. The pay in those other places is $120 to $12,000 more than here. We want to increase our pay by $5,000, so we create a better pay structure to keep the officers we have and be able to recruit more. These officers are here because they love you and love our citizens, but they are being actively recruited by other departments.” Mayor Connors expressed concern about being able to hire at an increased rate, increase staffing, and stay within the budget. He also brought out that towns in general are facing staffing shortages and should treat all departments equitably.
Chief Gibbons worked with the town manager to analyze the existing budget and discovered a way to make room for two new employees as well as bumping up everyone’s salary to $42,000. An additional $64,000 would be needed in the 2023 budget to fill the remaining open positions.
“If we don’t balance the scales, what will the crime rate look like then?” Gibbons cautioned. “More drugs and guns will be on the streets, and where will that be? Your front door? We need to balance the scales with this extra pay to make Warsaw’s pay competitive.” The board voted to approve the pay increase.
Other departments then expressed concern for their pay and open positions. Commissioner Jack Hawes asked the other departments to make a presentation and put it on the agenda the same way the Police Department did. Commissioner Owen Martin seconded that statement and said he was ready to tackle the needs of every department. Commissioners Ebony Wills-Wells and Jack Hawes said, “it’s an employee’s market right now; people can make what they want to make.”
Summerlin then gave updates on the projects and shared that he would be resigning from his nearly six years of service as the town’s manager.
“Relationships that have been made here will last,” Summerlin said. Though the board accepted his resignation, it was with reservation, sadness, and reluctant well wishes. The meeting adjourned in closed session for personnel issues.