WARSAW — The December Board of Commissioners meeting in Warsaw opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance followed by approval of the agenda and past meeting minutes. Resolutions for the sale of surplus property were approved. Then the meeting opened for public comments.

Dr. Wesley Boykin shared concerns about the budget planning process. “This is something that normally happens this time of year, so we’d like to see transparency on how that process will go,” he said. Later in the meeting, Town Manager Scotty Summerlin said the budgeting process actually normally starts in February or March.